Reese Witherspoon Reaches Out To Fans After Where The Crawdads Sing Dominates Netflix’s Top 10 List

It may have come as a surprise to you when you saw the film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing ending up on your Netflix streaming. Ever since Saturday, audiences have had the chance to see the Reese Witherspoon-produced film of a girl growing up in the North Carolina marshland and being the prime suspect when the town’s popular quarterback is found murdered. The Legally Blonde actress reached out to fans after finding out Where the Crawdads Sing dominated Netflix’s Top 10 list.

For November’s Daily Top Ten for Netflix , Where the Crawdads Sing has been number one for the past couple of days since its November 12th release. The film’s producer Reese Witherspoon reached out to fans on her Instagram Story about how proud she was of the movie, story, and its team for putting it together. She shared a screenshot of the movie being number one in Top Movies, check it out below:

Before you see the Netflix-released movie Where the Crawdads Sing, Reese Witherspoon believes it’s important to know what a crawdad is . For the record, crawdads are aquatic animals that look like small lobsters living in rivers and streams. It’s basically the main character, Kya, being encouraged by her mother to explore her horizons going far into the marshlands.

Another thing you should know about the Reese Witherspoon-produced movie is the stellar cast. Fresh actress Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Kya who you may remember from the Emmy-nominated Hulu show Ordinary People and the FX/Hulu series Under the Banner of Heaven. There’s also Sharp Objects actor Taylor John Smith who plays Tate Walker as well as Trust actor Harris Dickinson playing Chase Andrews and Temple Grandin’s David Strathairn featured as well. A talented cast like this is bound to draw in some streaming viewers.

While Where the Crawdads Sing was considered huge for Sony making a million more than estimated at $17.3 million, the critics gave the film mixed reviews, with many commenting that the film failed to grasp the nitty-gritty tone that the book had. But praises were given to Edgar-Jones’ performance and that surprise ending of who really killed Chase Andrews and why. While the Rotten Tomatoes score for critics is at a low 35%, the audience score is exponentially high at 97%. So, this might have to be the type of movie where you accept it as a movie instead of as a book adaptation to prevent getting your hopes up.