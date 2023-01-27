Fans Did Not Hold Back Their Opinions On Kourtney Kardashian's Attempt At The 'Naked' Dress

If there is one thing the Kardashian family really knows how to do it's making fashion statements that spark big reactions. From Kylie Jenner wearing a dress with a lion head on it, to Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala they are always making bold decisions that spark debate among their fans. This time, Kourtney Kardashian is the sibling causing strong reactions because she posted a photo in a "naked" dress.

To set the scene, Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo in a "naked" dress that shows a painting of a nude woman. It almost looks like a Renaissance painting was printed onto a dress; looking at it, the nude woman is the focal point of the floor-length dress. I know I haven’t seen a dress like this before, and the Kardashian sibling’s fans were quite thrown off by this bold fashion decision. However, before we get into the public’s thoughts, check out the dress for yourself.

The dress is definitely interesting... the woman’s naked body takes up the majority of the outfit's front side, and the back is a blue sky with cherubs flying around. Kourtney's followers were a bit confused by this bold choice to put it lightly, and didn’t hold back their opinions. Check a few of them out here:

I guess I just don't understand fashion🤔 -tiffany_lav

This dress makes me uncomfortable.. the back is nice but the front.. nah. - Deyoart3

Sorry to say, but this looks ridiculous. - O_ren_ishii_

This ain't it - Maxbewell

I’m not digging that dress - Metalgodess69

Tf she wearing? WHO seriously is styling this woman. Her taste is so bad now - Learninglunar

Clearly, people are not here for the naked dress. In my opinion, it is a bit confusing to look at, seeing as the belly button and breasts are not aligned with where they are on Kardashian. However, I respect the bold decision.

Although, many of the commenters really couldn’t figure out why she decided to wear this dress, posting more statements like:

LMAOOOOO THIS WILD - User6793311679

This family has lost the plot another ridiculous outfit - Junefowler4

I just felt uncomfortable looking at this . It’s a no for me - Cindy.m.alberto

Trying to figure out why her belly button is misplaced 😂😂😂 oh it’s her dress! 😂 - Giselleagin

I don’t know how I feel about this - Allegra_braghittoni

I agree with that last comment, I’m not quite sure how to feel about this dress, but I do admire Kardashian’s confidence to wear something so bold. This moment is kind of reminding me of when Kim Kardashian started wearing those dresses with built-in gloves, or when she decided to release SKIMS swim gloves . While I may not understand or necessarily agree with the choice, I can respect the confidence it takes to rock the look. I mean there’s a reason multiple Kardashian siblings were on the list of 2022’s most fashionable celebs , and their confidence is likely a reason why these looks end up making such an impact.

While this certainly isn’t the first or last time we’ll see a Kardashian sibling make an interesting fashion statement, Kourtney’s naked dress sure is something to see and ponder over. I’m curious to see if this putting a nude painting on a dress idea turns into a trend in 2023, as many dubious Kardashian fashion choices have.