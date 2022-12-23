New Study Names Zendaya, Kim Kardashian Among Top 20 Most Fashionable Celebs Of 2022, Here's A Look Back At Their Best Looks

This year has been full of fire fits from some of the most fashionable celebrities around. From classic gowns to sparkly, daring looks, there has been a myriad of fantastic fits. Now Common Cents Mom has released a study naming the top 20 most fashionable celebrities of 2022, and the list includes massive names like Zendaya, Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian and more.

The study involved an examination of Google search data, and they analyzed 2022’s searches from all across the United States. They then compiled a list of the 20 most fashionable celebrities based on the average number of searches per month. From timeless classic fashionistas to mainstay pop and reality stars to Gen Z fashion icons, the list has a pretty wide range, so here’s a look back at the top five celebrities' best looks from 2022.

Zendaya

Personally, I’m not shocked at all that Zendaya is number one on this list. She’s been a fashion icon for years, and the second season of her show Euphoria on the 2022 TV schedule has been a major source of fashion inspo for Gen Z.

According to the data, many people searched for Zendaya’s epic red carpet-looks. From the Met Gala to movie premiers she’s always on her A-game, but the dress she wore when she won her second Emmy was easily one of my favorite looks of her’s from this year. Check it out:

Ariana Grande

From dying her hair blonde to rocking the pink, Ariana Grande has been embracing the Glinda aesthetic as she prepares to lead the Wicked movie. According to the study, people searched most for “Ariana Grande outfits,” which makes sense considering her signature mini dresses, hair bows and high ponytail have been in the zeitgeist for years, and many love her sense of fashion.

One of her best outfits, in my opinion, was this bright pink dress she wore while visiting Ulta to see her makeup line in store. This neon pink has also had quite the moment this year. From Florence Pugh’s see-through dress to Zendaya’s Valentino campaign , this bright pink has been slaying, and Ari pulls it off brilliantly.

Billie Eilish

In my opinion, Billie Eilish is the queen of streetwear, and her edgy looks have been rocking the fashion world since she burst onto the scene as a teen. Her signature baggy pants have come back into style, and her love for sustainable fashion is also a passion of Gen Z, as thrifting has become a major trend.

While she rocked an epic sustainable Gucci gown to the Met Gala, her everyday looks are some of my favorites. Her looks also have shown off some of the big trends of 2022, like this tighter ribbed top, and patterned joggers.

Kim Kardashian

Obviously, Kim K is on this list. While her most debated look of the year was likely the Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to the Met Gala, she’s also been rocking 2022 with her SKIMS looks and lots of sparkles . However, one of my favorite looks from her, and one that encapsulates a lot of her outfits this year as well as a major trend, is this sparkly, sheer Fendi gown.

Lady Gaga

Rounding out the top five is the monster queen herself, Lady Gaga. She has this innate ability to transform herself at any given moment based on the project she's working on. From a chic and classy gown at the Oscars to punk rock and sparkly fits during her world tour, she’s always shocking us with her latest innovative outfit. Now, as she joins the cast of Joker 2 I can’t wait to see how the project inspires her next era of outfits.

One of my favorite fits from Gaga came while she was in Japan on tour. It’s giving a nice throwback to some of her early outfits (I mean look at those heels!) when she first broke as a pop star but is also extremely classy.

There you have it, these are just a few of the best looks from the top five most fashionable celebrities according to the study. The other celebrities on the list included:

Olivia Rodrigo

Kendall Jenner

Kate Middleton

Princess Diana

Bella Hadid

Audrey Hepburn

Rihanna

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Britney Spears

Kylie Jenner

Hailey Bieber

Michelle Obama

Meghan Markle

Beyoncé

As we go into a new year I know I can’t wait to see what other amazing outfits these 20 ladies put together, and how fashion evolves over the course of 2023.