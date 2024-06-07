Fans Hated Season 2 Of The Traitors Australia, But There’s One Great Contestant I Need To See Back In The Game ASAP

In just a few years, The Traitors has established itself as one of the best reality shows of all time. And luckily for fans who are dying to see more after The Traitors Season 3's cast list was revealed, there are a number of international versions available to stream with a Peacock subscription. While fans hated Season 2 of The Traitors Australia, there’s one great contestant I need to see back in the game ASAP: Annabel Fidler.

Since the US version of the competition series is casting celebrities exclusively (there are a number of Housewives who would be great on The Traitors), I'm hoping that Annabel's appearance on the Traitors Australia makes her enough of a public figure to return. After all, the Australian show has been cancelled indefinitely, so she won't be able to appear in a future season. And while most of her cast made mistake after mistake, Annabel proved herself as the best Traitor hunt in the group.

Annabel proclaimed herself as a super fan of The Traitors, and it really showed. She was able to identify who the traitors were fairly early in the game, even while two of them had most of the cast fooled. Unfortunately, when she tried to get Sam out, the rest of her Faithfuls turned on her

Annabel was arguably the most savvy member of her cast, which is why I think it would be great to see her return to The Traitors at some point. While she doesn't have the iconography of reality stars like Survivor's Pavati and Sandra, I think she'd really shine as a returning player, either in the US or UK versions of the game. And since the iconic Kate Chastain got to have a second season, it's not completely out of the question.

I totally understand why The Traitors Australia has gotten so much hate, and really think that it would have been a different season if the Faithful didn't wrongly banish Annabel when they did. It's frustrating watching the Faithful make the wrong decision over and over again, especially when they almost do the right each time.

Seeing how far The Traitors Australia fell is truly wild. The first season might be one of the best iterations of the game, full of twists, turns, and a late Traitors recruitment which changed everything. so what exactly went so wrong for Season 2?

Personally I think it was a casting issue, as the folks who made it deep into the game failed to see how they were being manipulated by Sam. Annabel and Luke were exceptions, but went out in quick succession after failing to get Sam banished from the hotel.

The Traitors is streaming on Peacock, with a number of different iterations of the show available. Check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.