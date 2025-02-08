Fans Mobbed Taylor Swift In New Orleans, And The Comments About It Point Out What A Nightmare It Must Be To Be Famous

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest music stars on the planet, and inescapable fame has its downfalls. During a recent trip to New Orleans, Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce got mobbed by a growing crowd of fans waiting outside of a restaurant. The scene was almost unbelievable, and it seemed like a casual date night ahead of the Super Bowl quickly turned into a spectacle. The Midnights artist is no stranger to this kind of attention, but a shared video of the incident shows that being this uncontrollably famous comes at a high price, and can even be kind of scary.

The video in question was posted on Instagram by @mustlikeme4me, and showed Swift and Kelce exiting a restaurant in New Orleans. She seemed to have a number of bodyguards with her as she calmly left the establishment while holding hands with her NFL boyfriend. Fans were seen screaming and taking videos with their phones as the couple stepped into the vehicle. You can see the video below:

This crowd is absolutely outrageous, and it seems to have gathered specifically to witness Swift and her partner leave the restaurant. I’m personally taken by how calm the pop star is considering the immense size of the crowd that had formed. It’s also pretty easy to see that this situation could quickly become a safety concern.

Swifties online seemed to feel the same, as they commented under the video about how scary it was, and how disrespectful it was to the couple’s privacy:

I hate that crowds like this form. It’s so gross to me. I worry for their safety. Having said that, both Taylor and Travis look incredible. -bookish_sammy

Why are people crowding them again?? 🤦🏻‍♀️ It's been a while since that happened ☹️-keila_gondran:

Why won’t people respect her privacy :( for paparazzi I understand it’s a job, and tbh I like seeing pics of Tay out and about, but swifties being there is unnecessary -cattism7

It's awful how many people simply STALK her and it's legal bc she's a 'public figure' but she's also just a human being living her life -tbrinspins

This is sick. THEY ARE NOT ANIMALS. Leave them alone... how do they know where they are -chrisswiftie1993

Unfortunately, this is far from the first time this has happened. Swift and Kelce frequently enjoy date nights in New York City, which the pop star seems to claim as her primary residence. Once fans get a whiff of where the couple will be spending their evening, or the street style Swift could be rocking, a mob of fans quickly forms.

One of the craziest versions of this was when she attended Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s wedding in New Jersey, and thousands of fans gathered outside hoping to get a glimpse of the singer exiting the venue. Even she was shocked at the mass amount of people, and I can’t imagine this is something she gets used to.

Hopefully, now that The Eras Tour has wrapped up and the football season has come to an end, the couple will be able to enjoy some semblance of privacy in the off-season. However, Swift’s fame at the moment seems somewhat of an anomaly, and incomparable to even the stardom of many of her contemporaries.

She may live a life of luxury, and gets to perform her art for adoring fans around the world, but this level of notoriety clearly has its drawbacks. I can’t imagine this life being very easy. Being a fan is one thing, but mobbing a celebrity on a night out is another.

Despite the likely unwanted attention, Taylor Swift is still expected to be at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9. For information on how to watch the broadcast, make sure you check out our Super Bowl streaming guide. Fans of Swift can also check out her concert film, which is now streaming with a Disney+ subscription.