Travis Kelce Was A Total Gent As He And Taylor Swift Headed Off To The SNL Afterparty

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continued to be at the center of the pop culture moment, with both making surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live. The Kansas City Chief appeared during a sketch mocking how the NFL is overdoing it with Swift coverage , while Swift celebrated the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour by showing up to introduce her friend, musical guest Ice Spice. That’s not where the night ended for the rumored lovebirds, though, as they hit up the famed SNL afterparty, and the tight end was caught on camera being the perfect gentleman.

The rumored relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift remains unconfirmed, but that seems to be a technicality at this point, after the musician attended her third Chiefs game last Thursday, again joining Travis’ mom Donna Kelce in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. They also seemed to be in full couple mode Saturday night, as Kelce helped her out of their vehicle at the SNL afterparty. See the sweet moment below:

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

His treatment of Taylor Swift has already won over the Swifties, especially after Travis Kelce spoke sweetly about her at a Chiefs press conference, and surely they’ll also approve of this, as the two-time Super Bowl champ proves that chivalry’s not dead. The NFL star also appeared to keep a tight grip on her hand as they made their way through the crowd of paparazzi into the venue:

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

Prior to Thursday’s NFL game, Taylor Swift had attended two other Kansas City Chiefs games this season — one at Arrowhead Stadium and one vs. the New York Jets, surrounding herself with her A-list entourage that included Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman. While neither Travis Kelce or the “Anti-Hero” artist has confirmed the nature of their relationship, the tight end has spoken about the attention he’s brought to them on the podcast he shares with brother Jason Kelce, New Heights.

In fact, it was on that podcast that Travis Kelce first let the world know about his interest in Taylor Swift, revealing that he’d made her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when he attended an Eras Tour show this summer. Not long after, the rumors started to circulate that the two were “ quietly hanging out .”

They certainly haven’t been so quiet lately, and nobody can deny it’s been an exciting time for both parties. The Kansas City Chiefs led the AFC going into Sunday’s games, and Travis Kelce has seen a huge boost in his jersey sales , likely thanks to his new contingent of Swiftie fans. Taylor Swift, for her part, is expecting to see her concert movie make about $100 million at the box office in its first weekend. Sounds like they had plenty to celebrate with the Saturday Night Live crew.

The comedians of 30 Rockefeller Plaza opened up their 49th season on October 14, with Pete Davidson making his return to the stage. The former cast member, who left SNL last May after eight years, was initially scheduled to appear earlier this year, but his episode was canceled due to the writer’s strike. He didn’t disappoint in his first time back, parodying the Barbie song “I’m Just Ken” in a viral sketch , but those surprise cameos from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might have stolen his thunder a little bit.