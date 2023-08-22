Taylor Swift Was The 'Something Blue' At Margaret Qualley And Jack Antonoff's Wedding, But Her Dress Had A Secret Meaning For Fans

Taylor Swift sings about how the feeling she has in “Cruel Summer” is “blue.” In “Red” losing him was “blue.” 1989's color is blue. However, this summer season, everything is blue, especially when it comes to the pop star’s fashion. After finishing the first leg of her Eras Tour in Los Angeles, and announcing the re-recording of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) , the “Wildest Dreams” singer attended her friend and longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff’s wedding. And of course, the blue dress she wore to celebrate his marriage to Margaret Qualley seemingly has a hidden meaning.

While we don’t know if the hidden meaning behind the lace blue dress Swift wore to Antonoff’s wedding connects directly to her music, it’s safe to assume it does. She’s known for coordinating her outfits with her music or projects she’s working on, and it seems like this “something blue” wasn’t any different, as People reported.

The pale blue corset dress in question is by Erdem, and Swift rocked it with simple jewelry, neutral glam and her signature bright red lip. Coming on the heels of wearing six, yes six, new blue outfits throughout the final night of the Eras Tour in LA to announce 1989 (Taylor’s Version), it stands to reason that this dress is a nod to her fifth album and the project that helped kick off her collaboration with the Bleachers lead singer.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift's partnership began in 2013 when they worked on “Sweeter Than Fiction” for the film One Chance. However, things really got going when he produced three tracks on the pop star’s fifth album 1989. They worked together on “Out of the Woods,” “I Wish You Would” and “You Are in Love.” Since then, he’s been credited as a producer and writer on all of the “Blank Space” singer’s albums, including her re-records. Many of their songs have turned into massive hits, like “Anti-Hero,” which Jack Atnonoff knew was special , and they won three Grammys together for 1989 and folklore.

So, all things considered, it makes sense Taylor Swift would pay homage to her friend and colleague by wearing a dress to his and Margaret Qualley’s wedding that seemingly signifies their friendship and 1989.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Don’t get me wrong, this is a sweet sign of friendship if Swift intended to wear something that symbolized their first major collaboration. However, it’s probably also a nod to Swift’s upcoming project 1989 (Taylor’s Version). She rocked new blue Eras Tour outfits throughout her final night in LA – for the 1989, Speak Now, folklore, surprise songs and Midnights sets – before announcing the re-recording’s release date and leaving her show triumphantly sipping on a glass of wine . She's been rocking blue left and right, and with the album coming out this fall, it makes sense that she'd wear blue everywhere she might be photographed to subtly promote it.

Taylor Swift very rarely wears something in public without a specific intention. So, I think this report is onto something by speculating that her something blue for the couple was not only a nice nod to Jack Antonoff on his special day with Margaret Qualley. It's also a fun and fashionable reminder that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) comes out on October 27.