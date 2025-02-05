8 Ways You Can Watch Super Bowl Without Cable – From Tubi To YouTube

Two years after they last played out the Super Bowl on Fox, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles return to football's biggest stage to – depending on your allegiances – set new records or settle some scores. Whatever happens in New Orleans this Sunday history will be created, and there are plenty of options to watch Super Bowl without cable.

Their previous encounter in 2023 drew in an average US audience of 114 million, making it the most viewed Super Bowl since Tom Brady's Patriots beat the Seahawks eight years prior. The first of a potential threepeat, Patrick Mahomes produced one of the all-time great 4th quarters to drive the Chiefs to a famous come-from-behind victory. Sorry Eagles fans... I know it's still raw!

The mouth-watering prospect of seeing these two franchises do battle once more means that the impressive viewing figures first time round could easily be eclipsed. And with only around 1 in 5 Americans now having a cable package, there will be millions of football fans out there looking for alternatives to live stream Eagles vs Chiefs.

Below I've rounded up all the ways you can watch Super Bowl 2025 without cable, with free options explained, too. From the obvious (using a classic TV antenna) to the obscure (tuning into an overseas free broadcast with a VPN), I've got you covered.

Super Bowl 2025 will take place on Sunday, February 9, with kick-off at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT. This year, Fox carries the rights to broadcast the game, with a quick guide to services that carry the network below. There are plenty of ways to watch Super Bowl without cable, from cable alternative streaming services to free streams available around the world.

1. Watch Super Bowl without cable on Tubi for FREE

Fox is making a Super Bowl 2025 live stream available to watch on its free-to-use Tubi service.

And if you're worried that it will be a second rate experience, there's really no need – Tubi is showing the game and halftime show in glorious 4K, and kicks things off three hours before kick-off with the Tubi Red Carpet at Super Bowl LIX.

In addition to web browsers and smartphones, the Tubi app is available on a range of devices including Amazon Fire, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Google Nest Hub, PS4 & 5 and Xbox, Roku, and select smart TVs.

Outside of the US and can't access Tubi? I explain below how to use a VPN to access your chosen Super Bowl stream.

2. Watch Super Bowl without cable on Sling TV Blue

(Image credit: Sling TV)

Sling TV has long been an effective, affordable cable alternative. Fox appears as part of its Blue (43 channels for $46 a month) and Orange + Blue (46 channels for $61 a month) package. Whichever you choose, you currently save 50% on your first month and a free month of AMC+.

Note that Sling TV only shows Fox in select markets (including Philadelphia, Eagles fans). See if you're covered here.

3. Watch Super Bowl without cable on Fubo

(Image credit: Fubo)

Fubo is a pricier option, but has a far more comprehensive channel line-up. Fox is included in all its plans, starting from $84.99 a month.

However, you can currently save up to $25 on your first month and if you sign up now you'll also get the benefit of a FREE 7-day trial.

4. Watch Super Bowl without cable on Hulu + Live TV

(Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu + Live TV delivers all the delights of the Hulu streaming service, together with 95+ live channels – including Fox.

Plans cost from $82.99 per month (you can pay more to get rid of certain streaming ads), but it also throws in access to the Disney Plus bundle, and you do now get a 3-day free trial.

5. Watch Super Bowl without cable on YouTube TV

(Image credit: YouTube TV)

The YouTube TV Base Plan costs $82.99 per month and includes Fox among its 100+ line-up of live channels.

Sign up ahead of the Super Bowl and you can seal a special price of $69.99 a month for your first six months. Plus, there's a 21-day free trial available to new users.

6. Watch Super Bowl without cable on DirecTV

(Image credit: DirecTV)

Last but not least, DirecTV is another OTT cable cutting service that hosts Fox among its catalog of channels.

Fox features in all of its packages, meaning you can pay from $79.99 per year. That gets you its Entertainment plan, which includes 90+ channels and unlimited cloud DVR recording.

7. Watch Super Bowl without a cable with an antenna

If you don't have the internet connection to support one of the above online ways to stream Super Bowl 59, you can watch the game on your local Fox station with an over-the-air antenna.

If you don't already have an antenna and want to grab one before Sunday, our clever friends over at Tom's Guide have tested and rated the best TV antennas you can buy in 2025. Take a look – some of them you can buy for less than $50. You can also take a look at how to get OTA channels with Sling TV with our guide.

8. Watch Super Bowl 2025 with a VPN

(Image credit: NordVPN)

The Super Bowl is now such a massive global event that it's shown live in more than 200 countries. Many of them show through the domestic broadcasters' free-to-use streaming services, for example:

ITVX in the UK

in the UK 7Plus in Australia

in Australia VM Play in Ireland

in Ireland Azteca 7 in Mexico

If you're from one of those countries but currently find yourself in the US, you can use a VPN to stream your usual Super Bowl coverage as if you were back at home. Equally, if you're away from home and want to access any of the above services, a VPN will definitely help with that, too.

Our favorite of all the VPNs on the market is NordVPN. It allows streaming from pretty much every device you can think of, is incredibly secure and has a great reputation for unblocking geo-restricted streaming services. Plus, there's 24/7 customer support and a 30-day money back guarantee.