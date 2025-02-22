Alan Ritchson Got Real About A Parallel Between Him And Reacher, And Why It’s One Of His Favorite Running Gags On The Show
We love an ongoing joke!
Minor spoilers for the first three episodes of Reacher Season 3 are ahead! Read with caution, and catch up on the series by streaming it with an Amazon Prime subscription.
One of my favorite aspects of Reacher is its sense of humor. The show, which recently premiered its third season on the 2025 TV schedule, knows how to laugh at itself, and I always love to see it. One of the best examples of that this season comes by way of a running gag about Alan Ritchson’s character trying and failing to get sleep. Turns out, the actor behind the titular character has a personal tie to the bit too, and he told me why he’s been having fun with this ongoing joke.
Let’s face it, Reacher doesn’t have time for sleep, especially this season. He’s a man on a mission, and he and his team are working really hard to find Teresa and figure out what’s going on with Beck’s business. So, sadly, sleep isn’t a luxury he can afford, even though he makes it very clear he would like some.
It Sounds Like Alan Ritchson And Reacher Could Use Some More Sleep
When I asked Alan Ritchson if Reacher actually got to get some z’s in this season, he humorously responded with:
Considering how hard we know Alan Ritchson works on Reacher and his other projects, it’s not surprising to me that he doesn’t get much sleep in real life. However, I sure hope he gets more than his character, because if the first three episodes of this season were any sign of what’s to come, his goal of actually going to bed might be impossible.
This Ongoing Joke In Reacher Is One Of Alan Ritchson’s Favorites
In Episode 2 of Season 3, after Reacher returns from a mission that took place after 3 a.m. in the morning, the maid asks if he needs anything, and he responds saying he just needs sleep. Seconds after he lays down and closes his eyes, Beck knocks on the door to ask what Ritchson’s character is doing. He responds by saying he’s “trying to get some sleep,” and Anthony Michael Hall’s character replies with “There’s work to do.” In response, with his eyes still closed, Reacher says "shit."
It’s a funny gag in the moment, and what’s even better is that’s not the only time it happens. Reacher just can’t seem to catch a break, and I love that the show addresses that. Ritchson does too, as he told me:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I love jokes like this so much, and Reacher is great at them. During Episode 3, we saw the show wink at itself with Duffy’s reaction to Reacher walking down the road in his underwear and Ritchson has also joked about his character’s lack of gym time.
While Reacher is one of Prime Video’s best shows because of its incredible action and big drama, it’s also not afraid to poke fun at itself and what’s going on through recurring jokes like this one about sleep. So, I hope them keep ‘em coming, and based on what Alan Ritchson told me, they will as the show continues to drop new episodes on Thursdays.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Yellowjackets’ Jasmin Savoy Brown Answered My Weird Question About Taissa Eating Dirt, And Why It’s ‘Really Fun’
Christopher Walken Told Us How He Feels About His Severance Character Using The Nickname Attila, And I Couldn’t Agree More