Alan Ritchson Got Real About A Parallel Between Him And Reacher, And Why It’s One Of His Favorite Running Gags On The Show

Minor spoilers for the first three episodes of Reacher Season 3 are ahead! Read with caution, and catch up on the series by streaming it with an Amazon Prime subscription .

One of my favorite aspects of Reacher is its sense of humor. The show, which recently premiered its third season on the 2025 TV schedule , knows how to laugh at itself, and I always love to see it. One of the best examples of that this season comes by way of a running gag about Alan Ritchson’s character trying and failing to get sleep. Turns out, the actor behind the titular character has a personal tie to the bit too, and he told me why he’s been having fun with this ongoing joke.

Let’s face it, Reacher doesn’t have time for sleep, especially this season. He’s a man on a mission, and he and his team are working really hard to find Teresa and figure out what’s going on with Beck’s business. So, sadly, sleep isn’t a luxury he can afford, even though he makes it very clear he would like some.

It Sounds Like Alan Ritchson And Reacher Could Use Some More Sleep

When I asked Alan Ritchson if Reacher actually got to get some z’s in this season, he humorously responded with:

He didn't get much. He got a couple cat naps in, that's a little bit. But, you know, that's like, now Reacher is getting a taste of my life, because I don't sleep very much.

Considering how hard we know Alan Ritchson works on Reacher and his other projects, it’s not surprising to me that he doesn’t get much sleep in real life. However, I sure hope he gets more than his character, because if the first three episodes of this season were any sign of what’s to come, his goal of actually going to bed might be impossible.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

This Ongoing Joke In Reacher Is One Of Alan Ritchson’s Favorites

In Episode 2 of Season 3, after Reacher returns from a mission that took place after 3 a.m. in the morning, the maid asks if he needs anything, and he responds saying he just needs sleep. Seconds after he lays down and closes his eyes, Beck knocks on the door to ask what Ritchson’s character is doing. He responds by saying he’s “trying to get some sleep,” and Anthony Michael Hall’s character replies with “There’s work to do.” In response, with his eyes still closed, Reacher says "shit."

It’s a funny gag in the moment, and what’s even better is that’s not the only time it happens. Reacher just can’t seem to catch a break, and I love that the show addresses that. Ritchson does too, as he told me:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That was one of my favorite runners of the season was, you know, just how difficult was for him to lay down.

I love jokes like this so much, and Reacher is great at them. During Episode 3, we saw the show wink at itself with Duffy’s reaction to Reacher walking down the road in his underwear and Ritchson has also joked about his character’s lack of gym time .