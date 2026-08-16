Alan Ritchson Has A Humorously Honest Take On Filming Reacher Season 5 In The Snow During Summer

Alan Ritchson and Reacher wasted no time getting back to work. While Season 4 is actively airing on the 2026 TV schedule , Season 5 is being filmed . Of course, as production kicks into high gear, the show’s lead is sharing updates about how it’s going, with his most recent video being all about what it’s like to work in the snow in the middle of the summer.

While Reacher is always on the move, with this current season of the book-to-screen adaptation taking place in Philadelphia, for the most part, the series is filmed in Canada. Ritchson did not confirm exactly where he was; however, in an Instagram video, he did humorously note that it’s surprisingly cold considering the season we’re currently in:

What’s that? Am I wearing a parka? That’s a great question. I am, yeah. I’m wearing the heaviest Moncler they make because when I woke up this morning — it’s really funny. Funny story. I went outside, and mind you, I’m in an RV in a cornfield in the middle of nowhere, so temperatures are a little different out here. But there was snow on the ground. You might call it dew, but I’m pretty sure I know the difference. Okay, I’ve been alive a long time. [Laughs]

A post shared by Alan Ritchson (@alanritchson) A photo posted by on

I know I’d certainly be surprised if I walked out of my trailer one morning in the middle of August and saw snow, frost or really anything remotely frozen. At this time of year, that typaically dosen’t happen. However, sometimes Mother Nature works in weird ways.

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Anyway, to finish off his point, Ritchson noted that despite the parka, all is well on Reacher Season 5, and he’s happy to be shooting it as Season 4 is airing:

And it’s fine, it’s fine. It’s really — I know it’s summer, but, you know, it’s like…. We do this for you, you know? And it’s really an honor to be shooting Season 5 in the snow while you guys are enjoying Season 4.

I know Alan Ritchson has been through it while filming Reacher. He’s been injured , bumped and bruised on numerous occasions. However, I guess a new challenge for him is the weather. Can Reacher take the cold? I would assume so, and thankfully, Ritchson has a parka to keep him warm as they film the next season of the Prime Video show.

Speaking of what they’re filming, we know Season 5 of Reacher will follow the book Make Me. It sees Reacher in a mysterious town as he works with a PI to find someone, but ends up uncovering a criminal conspiracy. Along with Ritchson, this season will feature Jay Baruchel , Kevin Durand, Ciara Bravo and Amanda Ip.

Now, I’ll be curious to see if we can tell it's cold out whenever we get to watch Season 5 of Reacher. Prime Video is moving right along with the next season of the show; however, we’ll still have to wait a while for it. In the meantime, though, you can stream Season 4 of Reacher with an Amazon Prime subscription , as new episodes drop every Wednesday.