I Was Already Pumped For The Duffer Bros.’ New Netflix Series, But These Stranger Things Comments Have Me Even More Stoked

Ever since Stranger Things took the world by storm in 2016, Matt and Ross Duffer have been some of the most in-demand creative minds in Hollywood. Now, as ST's final season inches towards release on the 2025 TV schedule, fans are surely waiting to see what the Duffer Brothers are cooking up next. That project, in question, is a new Netflix series called The Boroughs that's on the horizon. Most details on the show are under wraps right now, but the Duffer's recent comments on the show now have me even more pumped than I already was.

Matt and Ross Duffer chatted about Season 5 of Stranger Things, during the recent Next on Netflix presentation. Additionally, they discussed their two buzzy upcoming projects, The Boroughs and Something Very Bad is Going to Happen. While both shows have exciting plots and casts that will be sure to satisfy fans of ST, Boroughs seems to have the most in common with the hit show. Matt Duffer said (via Deadline):

The Boroughs probably shares the most DNA with Stranger Things because it’s about a group of misfits who fight an otherworldly evil. Only unlike Stranger Things, it’s set in a retirement community, so that’s something different. This time our misfits are a little on the older side. They ride golf carts, not bikes.

The Netflix-produced show is set to star Geena Davis, Alfred Molina, and Bill Pullman. It centers around a New Mexico-based retirement community that is disturbed by an otherworldly force that threatens to take away time from the residents. Seriously, the logline makes this sound like a spiritual successor to Stranger Things, just one geared towards somewhat older Netflix subscription holders.

This is certainly something to get excited about, and I'm loving what I'm hearing thus far. On paper, the concept alone is enticing, but it's wonderful to hear that it'll be infused with the vibe of the Duffers' beloved sci-fi, horror show. That's especially great because world-building and unlikely hero stories are what these sibling producers do best.

What's also exciting is that the Duffer Brothers seem to be continuing their tradition of casting 80s and 90s icons. They famously tapped Winona Ryder and Cary Elwes in Stranger Things to enhance the retro nostalgia, and having names like Davis and Pullman this time around feels like an extension of this trend. I'm particularly curious as to whether the show will be set in modern day or be a period piece.. I also can't wait to see if New Mexico is handled as well as the brothers portrayed the fictional Hawkins, Indiana as a setting.

Thankfully, filming is already underway, with the show expected to premiere in 2026. Fans may be sad that ST is coming to an end, but The Boroughs seems like it will have the same spirit. While the prospect of similarities between the two shows are exciting, I’m also personally intrigued by how the new series will differentiate itself from its predecessor. There's also the matter of what new ideas it'll explore with its older, more mature cast. Still, I'm confident the Duffers will strike a keen balance between the fresh and familiar.

Let's hope further updates on The Buroughs arrive sooner rather than later. In the meantime, you can look forward to seeing Stranger Things' final bow sometime this year. And, for more information on other exciting projects heading to the streamer, make sure to consult our feature on everything new and coming soon to Netflix.