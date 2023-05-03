Firefly Lane Won't Return For Season 3, But Could The Netflix Drama Get A Sequel?

Firefly Lane brought Katherine Heigl back as a TV leading lady when it hit the Netflix schedule back in 2021. A few months later the series was renewed for a split second season, the second half of which premiered late last month. While the streamer has already been clear the show will not return for Season 3, could a sequel be on the horizon?

Hear me out. Firefly Lane isn’t just a great Netflix original to binge , it’s a project based on a book by popular author Kristin Hannah. If you’ve already caught the series in full you should know the TV show ended at a spot that explains why Season 3 perhaps wouldn’t have made the most sense even if Netflix had wanted more episodes.

Truthfully, there's no reason to think the show should have ended had the story played out differently. At the time of this writing Firefly Lane Season 2 - Part II is the #1 series right now for anyone with a Netflix subscription , beating out fellow sophomore series Sweet Tooth for the top slot. People are clearly excited about diving in to the series, and I think a follow-up could be a good way to do it.

How Firefly Lane Season 2 Ends

Spoilers in the next paragraph only! Don’t say we didn’t warn ya. But skip this section if you aren't finished yet.

There is a huge twist at the end of Firefly Lane. If you’ve watched Episode 16, aka “This Must Be The Place,” you already know that Kate’s health struggles were detailed in full. In 2006, she found out that her cancer had spread to her brain. She decided to write a book before her passing. Some time later, she and Tully were catching up when she ultimately passed away, but while her death was expected and while she spent her final afternoon taking in the view at her wonderful home, her death was still a tough moment for those left behind.

A funeral followed, and Kate left her best pal a letter, a joint, some music and the book of their stories. There’s a sticky note with the joint that read “smoke me.” Tully headed outside and danced to the songs her friend left her as the series wrapped up.

That’s how the TV show ended, but in the fictional world author Kristin Hannah didn’t stop the story there.

(Image credit: Netflix)

There’s a Blueprint For A Return To The Firefly Lane World

Some fans might not know that a sequel to the book was written. That follow-up, Fly Away, follows the women left behind after Kate’s passing. Tully is in a down period, having dealt with grief after her friend’s death and passed on career opportunities in the process. Drugs and alcohol seem to be her support system, as she’s kept out of Ryan family’s lives.

Meanwhile, Marah is dealing with her own struggles and Tully’s mom reenters the picture. The sequel was published in 2013, about five years after the first book hit shelves. Copies are reasonably priced on Amazon (opens in new tab) at this point if it’s something you’d like to check out.

To be clear, Netflix has yet to greenlight Fly Away; however, if the streamer would like more from that world, this would be the ideal next step. Given the popularity of the original series and given Katherine Heigl only currently has a miniseries (Woodhull, a miniseries also based on a book) lined up (though it has seemed she might warm up to the idea of a Grey's Anatomy return), I have hope this could be a path forward for everyone if the details can be worked out.

However, we will definitely just have to wait and see. Part II just dropped this past weekend and it typically takes Netflix a few months to figure out if they want more from a series. I’ll be keeping my sleuthing hat on and CinemaBlend will keep you updated either way.