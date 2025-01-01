'You Knew When He Came In, It Was Like, All The Fun Would End.' A Former Diddy Employee Talks The Rap Mogul Sucking The Fun Out Of Every Room He Walked In
More stories of a complicated past.
Most of us are waking up on January 1 and preparing to start fresh on the New Year. Clean slate! Let’s begin anew. There are others, however, who will have lingering effects of 2024 following them into the coming year. Rapper Jay-Z continues to deny rape allegations. Viral murder suspect Luigi Mangione will face accusations that he shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on the streets of New York City. And music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs awaits his pending trial for sex-trafficking charges, even suffering mental breakdowns thanks to the conditions he’s allegedly encountering in the Metropolitan Detention Center. While Diddy awaits trial, those that knew him are speaking out, and the sentiments aren’t great.
Sean “Diddy” Combs lived the bulk of his life in the public spotlight, creating his own music and producing albums for Mary J. Blige, The Notorious B.I.G., Mariah Carey and more. Working for Diddy, however, might not have been a walk in the park, according to those that toiled under him at Uptown Records in the early days of his career. In a profile filed to Fortune, Diddy’s former assistant Pam Lewis-Rudden spoke about the promoter’s time at Uptown, where he started as a record promoter but quickly climbed the ranks. Her memories weren’t flattering. As Lewis-Rudden explained:
By no means is Pam Lewis-Rudden a one-and-done intern who tried the music industry for a month and realized that it wasn’t for her. Quite the contrary. The veteran music industry executive has more than 30 years in the business, with stints at RCA, MCA and Uptown Records, where she worked closely with Sean “Diddy” Combs. I’m willing to believe that she has seen a lot. Often, rude or belligerent behavior is chalked up to "talent" being "difficult." As former record executive and journalist Naima Cochrane told Fortune:
Sean “Diddy” Combs currently is facing a reality of life in prison based on the charges that have been leveled against him. And even if he were to be proven innocent in a court of law, Diddy will forever be associated with the details of the “Diddy parties” that allegedly took place over the years, tainting his reputation in the court of public opinion.
As we head into 2025, we anticipate a lot of legal back-and-forth with regard to Diddy’s imprisonment and trial, and probably more stories about the man he was from the people who knew him, so prepare yourself for that wave of information as it reaches shore.
