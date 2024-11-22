More Diddy Party Details Exposed As The Rapper Tries For Bail (Again)

The federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs won’t be here until May. However, it seems that the rapper and mogul may remain in the news daily until then as new developments continue to arrive.

Diddy will be back in court today for a very important hearing, while a new look at what was going on at Diddy’s wild parties has reportedly been revealed.

New Video Allegedly Shows Wild Diddy Party

At the core of the federal case against Diddy are the events at various parties that the rapper has thrown, allegedly for years. The parties were called “freak-offs” and according to the allegations, included women being transported and forced or coerced into performing sexual acts, which were also allegedly recorded.

According to the Mirror, a new video has reportedly surfaced. The video doesn’t show one of the “freak-offs” but does show some of what was apparently going on at parties organized by Diddy. The video is from a 2014 birthday party for rapper Meek Mill that Diddy threw.

The video reportedly shows many nearly naked women dancing for the guests, as well as at least one naked woman lying on a table where sushi was served off of her body. The property manager of the mansion that was rented for the occasion, claims that the next morning he found broken bottles, used condoms, bloody sheets, and cocaine on the property.

This is far from the only case we’ve heard about an over-the-top Diddy party, though nothing reported in the video appears to relate to the illegal activities Diddy has been accused of. Regarding the charges against him, Diddy will be back in court today for what could be a key hearing.

Diddy Could Get Bail Today

The biggest development in Diddy’s criminal trial thus far is that the star has not been able to post bail. Bail has been denied twice previously, but following the judge’s ruling that notepads found in Diddy’s cell during a raid had to be destroyed and could not be used as evidence against him, a third bail hearing was scheduled. According to Black Enterprise that hearing will be today, November 22.

Prosecutors have argued that Diddy’s wealth makes him a flight risk and that there is reason to believe Diddy could attempt to contact witnesses against him if he is free. Diddy has been a resident of a detention center in Brooklyn since his arrest.

Diddy has been willing to post significant bail, previously offering $50 million. It seems certain that if bail is offered the amount will be significant but the rapper is clearly willing to pay whatever it takes to get out. There will likely also be significant restrictions placed on his movements and ability to contact others.

Even if Diddy does get out of prison, it will only solve one of his problems. The rapper is now the subject of dozens of lawsuits for sexual misconduct in addition to the criminal charges against him.