As Details On Diddy’s Alleged Jail Meltdown Surface, A Prison Expert Explains Where Luigi Mangione Will Be Living In That Facility

Since Sean Combs’ arrest in September, the embattled rapper and businessman has been behind bars at Metropolitan Detention Center, which is located in Brooklyn. The 55-year-old is set to remain in jail while he awaits the beginning of his sex-trafficking trial in 2025. Per reports, Combs – a.k.a. P. Diddy – has been having a rough time amid his incarceration, and he allegedly just had a meltdown, of which there are supposed details. All the while, a prison expert discusses where Luigi Mangione will be held in that facility in proximity to Diddy.

What Supposedly Happened With Sean Combs’ Meltdown?

Days ago, a guard who works at the MDC, spoke out about what Diddy’s holiday in jail would look like. The person said that the “I'll Be Missing You” performer would have the chance to play recreational basketball and be served a dinner consisting of dishes like cornish hen, macaroni and cheese and more. Amid that, a source spoke to DailyMail and alleged that the stresses of being locked up truly began to weigh on the rapper amid the holidays. The insider specifically shared the following claims:

With his high powered legal team Diddy thought he’d be out on bail by now. Spending the holidays behind bars was a nightmare for him. He eventually managed to calm himself down with the meditation technique he’s been using while he’s been behind bars. It took him a few hours of deep breathing and focusing to get out of the bad space he was in, but he finally managed it.

A source for the father of seven subsequently shot down the assertion above. Nevertheless, there’s been further evidence to suggest that the music mogul’s stay in jail hasn’t been easy on him. Months ago, one of his lawyers, Marc Agnifilo, stated that the “roughest part” of Mr. Combs’ prison stint was having to adjust to the food. During his stay, the Sean John founder has also been denied bail three times.

P. Diddy was arrested in connection with a federal investigation involving sex-trafficking. As a result, the entertainer’s homes were raided in March 2024, and he’s currently facing several charges, including alleged sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, arson, racketeering and more. Various lawsuits have also been filed against the Grammy winner, with many of the plaintiffs accusing him of sexual assault, violent acts and more. His case differs greatly from that of newly installed MDC resident Luigi Mangione.

How Close Will Luigi Mangione And Diddy’s Living Quarters Be In Prison?

26-year-old Luigi Mangione, who stands accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in broad daylight early in December, was recently extradited from Pennsylvania to New York. With that, he’s now currently staying at the Metropolitan Detention Center, where he and Sean Combs are living on “separate floors,” according to prison consultant Sam Mangel. That’ll apparently change, though, as Mangel also told Page Six that the two high-profile inmates “will be on the same floor together at some point.”

This shared place of residence isn’t the only link between the music industry veteran and the Ivy League-educated engineer. Another wild connection between the two cases comes in the form of legal representation. Mr. Mangione has enlisted the services of Karen Friedman Agnifilo – the wife of Diddy’s aforementioned attorney, Marc Agnifilo.

As far as court cases go, Sean Combs’ trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025. Luigi Mangione just recently appeared in court and pleaded not guilty after being charged with first-degree murder and other offenses. He’s next set to appear in court this coming February 21. As for whether Mangione and Combs might cross paths while they’re in jail, that’s hard to say.