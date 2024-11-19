How Long Could Diddy Be In Prison For If Convicted? Here's The Latest As Judge Calls For Last-Minute Hearing

More than two months have passed since rapper and mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested and indicted over a number of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that sparked an ongoing federal investigation. Updates have been consistent regarding the case, with well over 100 additional accusers coming forward with sexual assault lawsuits. As such, it's impossible to know where things will stand by the time his May 5 trial date arrives, but he stands to spend quite a bit of time behind bars if convicted for some or all of the allegations.

Diddy is indeed already incarcerated within Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after behind denied bail twice, and the third round of bail arguments that took place on November 15 involved obstruction allegations that have now led to a last-minute hearing called for by Judge Arun Subramanian. More on that below.

How Long Could Diddy Go To Jail For?

At this time, Diddy could be facing a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted for sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Those allegations point to the music producer spending years running a criminal enterprise that involved coercing others into sexual acts, allegedly in part during the wild celebrity-filled freak-off parties he’s been notorious for throwing over the years. It's also alleged he threatened victims with various forms of blackmail and violence to keep them from going to authorities.

Soon after his arrest, a New York lawyer uninvolved with the case spoke to US Weekly about his take at the time on how long Diddy would likely spend in jail, saying:

The charges against him are severe. If convicted, he can expect to spend most of his remaining life behind bars. Federal prosecutors generally obtain guilty pleas or convictions after trial in more than 90% of the cases they bring.

The attorney then opined that Diddy likely wouldn't get the maximum life sentence due to no murders or deaths being involved with the case. That said, his suggestions were given before lawyer Tony Buzbee revealed he's representing 120 plaintiffs accusing the rapper of a variety of crimes, including sexual assault; Diddy requested to get the accusers’ names revealed, but was unsuccessful.

As well, Diddy has since been accused by the prosecution of obstruction of justice from behind bars, claiming he's illegally been contacting witnesses and others from the phone plans of fellow inmates, and that some witnesses have been paid off. It's unclear if anything further will come from those claims, or whether they will affect the impending trial.

Why Did A Judge Call A Last-Minute Hearing In Diddy's Case?

The obstruction claims made by the prosecution were said to be connected to a "pre-planned nationwide sweep of BOP facilities," according to Billboard. In regards to Diddy's cell, that sweep involved the recovery of potentially privileged messages concerning trial strategies and more between Diddy and his legal counsel. That same counsel accused the prosecution of violating his right to attorney-client privilege, and made the request for the hearing.

Here's how it was written up by Diddy's lead attorney Marc Agnifilo:

The targeted seizure of a pre-trial detainee's work product and privileged materials – created in preparation for trial – is outrageous government conduct amounting to a substantive due process violation. This is a matter of grave concern that, most respectfully, must be addressed immediately, because the U.S. Attorney, and it seems the trial prosecutors, are currently in possession of privileged materials we request a full evidentiary hearing as soon as the Court can accommodate us.

The defense is requesting a full investigation into the process that led to Diddy's cell being searched and his property being seized. The prosecution claims that all materials taken from the cell was reviewed by a "filter team" to avoid anything improper, but Diddy's lawyers say that there were "absolutely privileged" messages taken from the cell that should not have been viewed by the opposing side.

According to Newsweek, the judge did indeed make the late call for a hearing to take place on Tuesday, November. 19, ahead of a scheduled bail hearing on Friday, November 22. Whether or not the surprise hearing will impact the bail hearing is unknown at this time.