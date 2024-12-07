'This Disturbing Conduct Is A Blatant Violation.' Diddy's Lawyers Don’t Hold Back While Claiming He's Been Spied On In Jail
The defense team's motion was just recently filed.
It’s been nearly three months since Sean “P. Diddy” Combs was arrested in connection to a federal investigation and, as of right now, the rapper and mogul remains behind bars. The 54-year-old has been awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Combs has pleaded not guilty when it comes to any wrongdoing and, all the while, his legal team has been working on his behalf. Now, Diddy’s lawyers are claiming that he’s been spied on in jail, and they aren’t holding back on those accusations.
P. Diddy’s attorneys specifically accuse prosecutors of surveilling him during his prison stint, per a legal motion that was recently filed. According to documents obtained by People, the defense team possesses “evidence” that proves “the government is using Mr. Combs’ detention to spy on him and invade his confidential communications with his counsel.” The filing also reads:
Just recently, the Sean John co-founder’s cell was searched in conjunction with what prosecutors referred to as a pre-planned sweep. It’s been asserted that aid search wasn’t designed to zero in on specific residents at the jail.
Via their legal filing, Diddy’s legal team claims that amid the aforementioned search, a federal investigator took photos of the Grammy winner’s handwritten notes and later sent them to prosecutors. The rapper’s lawyers argue that those messages were privileged and go as far as to say that the government “knowingly, intentionally and secretly” took the notes to use them against their client. Aside from referring to that alleged act as “outrageous government conduct,” the attorneys also say the following:
Thus far, Diddy has made three bids for bail ahead of his trial. Months after his homes were raided, the entertainer was charged with various offenses including alleged sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, arson, racketeering and more. All of that was laid out in a 14-page indictment that was made public and, since then, one of the biggest points of discussion have been Diddy’s freak off parties. During those events, which allegedly included pricey house rentals, young women were hired to perform sexual acts for guests.
In addition to the federal charges, Sean Combs is also facing a plethora of lawsuits overseen by Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee. The lawyer initially claimed that he was representing over 120 clients intending to file suit against the “Tell Me” performer. When the suits against Combs began to drop in October, they included allegations from men and women of sexual assault, drugging and more that purportedly took place between 1995 and 2021. A subsequent suit also saw Combs accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old in 2000.
May 5, 2025 is the scheduled start date for P. Diddy’s sex-trafficking case, as of this writing. In the meantime, it remains to be seen just how the court will respond to the claims made by the rapper’s legal team in regard to supposed spying by prosecutors.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.