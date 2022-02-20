Former Mötley Crüe Member Drops Blunt Thoughts On Hulu's Pam And Tommy, Says Portrayal Is ‘Criminal’

Hulu’s limited series Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan , has rubbed some people the wrong way, as it dramatizes the real events surrounding Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s honeymoon sex tape being stolen and distributed. Anderson and Lee are not involved in the series , and the Baywatch icon , in particular, has been open about not wanting any part of it. Now, one of Lee’s former bandmates has spoken out, with some harsh words about the portrayal of the drummer and their band, Mötley Crüe.

John Corabi, who fronted the band from 1992 to 1996 during Vince Neil’s hiatus, didn’t mince his words when expressing his opinion about the Hulu series. The most recent episode of Pam & Tommy, “Uncle Jim and Aunt Susie in Duluth,” specifically drew Corabi’s ire when it featured Tommy Lee’s band getting bumped from their recording studio by up-and-coming “Semi-Charmed Life” musicians Third Eye Blind. Corabi took to Facebook to share his feelings.

OK….just my opinion here on something that's been bugging me. The Tommy and Pam miniseries on Hulu, is so full of bullshit, it's ridiculous!!!! I can honestly say about 98% of this 'FICTIONAL' take on T&P's life is CRIMINAL. I shared 5 years of my life with Tommy and although it was at times INSANITY it's sooooo overblown in this SHIT they call TV entertainment! Tommy never walked around in a Speedo, didn't act at all they way they portray him, and now I see that Third Eye Blind 'bumps' us from a studio, because they're more relevant???? DID NOT HAPPEN...!!!

While the musician called out Pam & Tommy for being 98 percent fictional, he pointed to a specific scene that featured the band Third Eye Blind being booked in Studio A, while Mötley Crüe was made to settle for the smaller Studio B. This exchange was, admittedly, fictionalized, executive producer Rob Siegel told Variety , but the scene illustrated the state of Tommy Lee’s music career at the time the sex tape was released. Siegel said Third Eye Blind came on the scene at the right time and shared Mötley Crüe’s label.

I felt like that was the perfect band. I did a little quick Google search, what label was Mötley Crüe on? Elektra. Who else was on Elektra? Third Eye Blind. The timing was perfect. In 1996 they’re working on their debut album. So the scene is fictional, but I like to think it absolutely could have happened!

Sure, dramatized accounts of real events are going to take some creative liberties, but it seems like John Corabi did not appreciate the implication that Third Eye Blind bumped them from the studio. However, more than how the band was portrayed, Corabi voiced his issue with the series as a whole. He expressed concern in his Facebook post, not just for Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee having to relive this trauma, but their family as well.

Apparently, HULU, and all involved in this crock of shit don’t care about how Pam may feel to have to relive this. Or how Tommy’s new wife may feel. Or how about Tommy’s boys seeing this completely overblown story about their parents!!! Shame on EVERYONE involved…

John Corabi’s post was punctuated with four middle finger emojis to drive his message home. The former Mötley Crüe frontman isn’t the only ‘90s-era celebrity to speak out against the Hulu series. Courtney Love had her own scathing social media post , where she called Lily James “vile” for taking part in the project and recalled the trauma her friend Pam Anderson experienced after the tape was leaked.

Pam & Tommy showrunner D.V. DeVincentis has addressed the concerns about doing the series without Pam Anderson’s approval or input, saying that he wanted to change the narrative around the infamous sex tape and remind people that Anderson and Tommy Lee were victims of a heinous crime that affected their careers and marriage.