Frasier’s Reboot Has Been Seen By Critics, And They’re Not Holding Back On Kelsey Grammer’s Return
Cue the 'Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs.'
Kelsey Grammer has apparently been talking about a revival of the popular ‘90s series Frasier for a while now, and what better time than now to bring back the successful Cheers spinoff? A whole new audience will be introduced to the uptight psychiatrist, who has shifted locations to Boston from Seattle for the Paramount+ series, when the 10-episode first season hits the streaming service. Critics have had the opportunity to screen the first five episodes of Frasier, and they’re not holding back in their assessment of the revival.
David Hyde Pierce will not be returning as Niles Crane, Frasier’s younger brother, and John Mahoney, who starred in the original series as their father Martin, died in 2018. Instead, joining Kelsey Grammer in the Frasier revival’s cast will be Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy Crane and Anders Keith as his nephew David. Let’s see what the critics are saying, starting with Jackson McHenry of Vulture, who says the revival hasn’t yet found its own groove. The new characters so far are “disappointingly generic” and may need time to get running at full speed. McHenry continues:
Judy Berman of Time says the Frasier revival feels like it was ordered by television executives in need of a nostalgia-driven hit, because it’s hard to believe anyone else would be interested in the continuation of an 11-season show that’s missing all but one of its original cast members. Berman writes:
Alan Sepinwall of Rolling Stone calls the series “an unfunny, uninspired dud,” saying that instead of good writing, the reboot centers around whatever built-in affection we already have for Kelsey Grammer’s title character. Even then, it ignores some pretty big aspects of the Frasier Crane that we know so well, the critic says, writing:
LaToya Ferguson of The Wrap says this series is Frasier in name only, lacking the farce and charm that drew its audience in decades ago. The fact that Kelsey Grammer falls into the familiar cadence of his character only highlights that those around him aren’t in rhythm with him. In Ferguson’s words:
Kristen Baldwin of EW grades the first five episodes a C+, agreeing with the above assessment that revival fails to capture the lightning in a bottle that was the original Frasier, and the new cast suffers in comparison to the actors who chose not to return. The critic continues:
Longtime Frasier fans will likely want to check out the first two episodes of the new series when they drop Thursday, October 12, for those with a Paramount+ subscription, but these reviews make it sound like expectations should be tempered. Also be sure to check out some of Paramount+’s best original shows, and keep up to date with all of the upcoming premieres with our 2023 TV schedule.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
