I Was Thrilled Gandalf Got His Hat In Rings Of Power, And The Meaning Makes It Even Better
He really feels like Gandalf now.
Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 3 of Rings of Power are ahead! You can stream the first four episodes with an Amazon Prime subscription.
At the end of Rings of Power Season 2, The Stranger finally realized his name was Gandalf. Now, in Season 3 of The Lord of the Rings prequel, he’s really starting to look like the wizard we know and love. That became especially true in Episode 3, which was part of a four-episode premiere on the 2026 TV schedule, because Gandalf finally got his hat. So, in honor of this monumental moment, I asked Daniel Weyman about putting on such an iconic piece of his costume, and he told me the deeper meaning behind it.
Of course, those of us who love The Lord of the Rings movies associate Gandalf with his robe, staff and big hat. Now, in The Rings of Power, he has all of that. Weyman explained during an interview with CinemaBlend that talking to audiences about this really hammers home the notion that he’s portraying a version of the character Ian McKellen also famously played on screen. Meanwhile, within the story, Gandalf has no clue about the significance and history of that hat. However, it still carries significant meaning to him, as Weyman explained:
At the beginning of Season 3, Gandalf is hanging out with Tom Bombadil, and as Weyman said, they get into an argument. After that, the wizard finds The Secret Fire, learns about the other wizards who were sent to Middle-earth, and he becomes aware of the fact that his mission is to help save the Dark Wizard. When he returns to Tom Bombadil’s hut, Tom is gone, and a hat blows over to Gandalf. According to Daniel Weyman, through all this, his character realizes it's time to go back through the desert.
However, there’s more to this. According to the actor, getting this hat is also a symbol of friendship, and it’s part of his armor. Tom Bombadil left this for him, and it helps Gandalf realize his mission and come to terms with the fact that he’s not alone:
Weyman went on to tell me that the “key” for him while playing such an iconic character is to “stay present with” his story. He also noted that whether you consider the hat’s history or not, this moment did help Gandalf feel “more complete.”
Now, if you’d like to see how this transformation continues, you can catch the next two episodes of Rings of Power’s third season on Wednesday, November 18.
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Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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