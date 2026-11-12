Now That We Finally Know Adults Season 3 Is Happening, I Need To See 3 Things

The Gen-Z comedy, Adults, dropped its sophomore season on FX and Hulu as part of the 2026 TV Schedule back in August, and since then fans have been loudly campaigning for another season. After months of waiting, the series was officially renewed for a Season 3, much to the delight of the fans.

The cast took to Instagram to share the news with their devoted viewers, which included the reveal that the third season will include 16 original episodes, nearly double the length of the first two seasons. As a massive fan of the show and a firm believer that sitcoms need more episodes, I’m thrilled at the news! In fact, I’m so excited I’ve already compiled a list of things I absolutely need the extended season to feature.

(Image credit: FX)

At Least One Holiday Episode

Holiday episodes used to be a sitcom staple, but as television seasons started getting shorter and shorter, these episodes started to disappear. I had accepted the fact that I would never get to see my favorite characters celebrate birthdays or the holiday season, but now that might not be the case.

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With a 16-episode season comes space for these beloved one-off episodes. Just think of all the hijinks that could ensue from the Adults gang trying to celebrate the holidays. We’ve already seen them struggle to host a sophisticated dinner party in the first season. Now imagine it’s the holiday season and Paul Baker’s family decides to make the trek to New York to spend Christmas with their son and his new husband after his sister lets it slip that he’s married. The shenanigans would be hilarious!

(Image credit: FX)

More Guest Stars

Over the course of the first two seasons, Adults has found time to include some fun guest stars like actor Charlie Cox, actress/model Julia Fox, and sitcom royalty Raven-Symoné. I’m sure the tradition will continue in Season 3, and I have some ideas on whom the creators should reach out to.

Since Adults films in Canada, it makes total sense that the Gen-Z show should approach a breakout Gen-Z actor who also appears on a hit Canadian-produced show. Yes, I’m talking about Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams. Williams could play himself and act as an old friend from Paul Baker’s childhood, since he canonically grew up in Canada and has a history of befriending famous people without realizing it.

Another obvious, albeit more difficult to get, choice would be New York’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani. I can totally see Issa finding a way to reach out to the Mayor about some minor inconvenience affecting her city that no one else cares about.

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(Image credit: FXX)

Billie & Samir Trying To Keep Their Relationship A Secret Or Casual

Season 2 ended on a major high note with Paul Baker and Anton finally getting together, but it also shocked fans with a plot twist in the final moments that featured Billie and Samir hooking up. Don’t get me wrong, I can’t wait to see Paul Baker and Anton enter their “relationship era,” but I’m also excited to see what shenanigans Billie and Samir get into now that they’ve crossed such a huge line in their friendship.

On one hand, I’d love Billie and Samir to channel the relationship between Chandler and Monica from Friends and try to keep their hookup and subsequent relationship a secret from the rest of the house. It would be difficult considering how close they all are, but definitely worth it to keep it away from everyone meddling.

However, I could also see them trying to act as if their hookup was casual and something they can continue doing without catching feelings. Neither Billie nor Samir do anything without their whole heart involved, so this would be a recipe for disaster but also great for laughs.

Season 3 has so much room for fun and hijinks with its longer episode order, and I can’t wait to see what the writers come up with. While it’ll be a while before the new season is out, fans can stream the first two seasons with a Hulu subscription now.