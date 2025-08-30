Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein Has Premiered, And The Reactions To The Long-Developing Passion Project Are Very Mixed
Mixed takes appear following the premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
With August coming to a close, we are now well past the midpoint of 2025, but there remain two big seasons ahead for Hollywood: spooky season and award season. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is a film that is widely expected to have its feet in both worlds, and it has thusly inspired a great deal of anticipation from cinephiles. Audiences still have a little while to wait before it will be widely released, with Netflix planning on launching the feature in theaters in mid-October, but early buzz is now online thanks to the upcoming horror movie's premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
Adapting Mary Shelley's iconic novel has long been a dream and a passion for Guillermo del Toro, and his cinematic vision is a faithful take on the source material that puts a spotlight on the incredible complexity of the being known in pop culture as The Monster or The Creature. One of the most effusive early reactions to Frankenstein comes from critic David Rooney, who writes for The Hollywood Reporter that the genre film is a blend of "tragedy, romance and a philosophical reflection on what it means to be human" that is "breathtaking" at times to look at. He says of the new Netflix film,
In a festival write-up for The Wrap, Steve Pond describes the Netflix-produced epic as "monstrously moving" in his headline and notes that the two-and-a-half hour runtime allows Guillermo del Toro to fully explore the distinct sections of Mary Shelley's classic story. He too notes the focus of the movie on the emotional creation, brought to life (if you'll pardon the pun) on screen by Jacob Elordi. Pond writes,
Adding some ballast to the buzz for Frankenstein following its premiere is the commentary from The Independent, which offers a more mixed take on the work from critic Geoffrey Macnab. In the piece, there is criticism for the way in which Guillermo del Toro makes bold swings with tone – "[lurching] between scenes of lush romantic melodrama and moments of Grand Guignol bloodletting" – and the preference for romanticism over horror. Still, the reaction offers plenty of love for the presentation:
In his piece for IndieWire, Ryan Lattanzio also isn't totally sold on Guillermo del Toro's approach to the story, questioning its passionate adherence to the source material, but one aspect of the feature that gets a great deal of love is the performance by Jacob Elordi. Effusively praising the work of the Saltburn star, Lattanzio says,
In the early wave of reactions out of the Venice Film Festival, one of the most negative comes from Variety's Peter Debruge, who ponders if Guillermo del Toro may have overcooked the movie as a long-developing passion project. In addition to questioning narrative choices and dedication to Mary Shelley's novel, the critic also isn't at all impressed by the aesthetics – which he attributes to the project being produced by Netflix:
It would seem that Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is inspiring a lot of mixed takes following its premiere – and that should hopefully only inspire more curiosity as we get closer to the release and people everywhere have the chance to form their own opinions.
Featuring an excellent ensemble cast including the aforementioned Jacob Elordi in addition to Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, and Christoph Waltz, Frankenstein will be a rare streaming original that will get a theatrical release (set to arrive in cinemas on October 17), and it will be made available for Netflix subscribers starting on November 7.
