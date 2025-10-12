Jenna Ortega Looked Totally Snatched At A Christian Louboutin Show, But She Needed Some Dress ‘Help’ From A Friend

Paris Fashion Week served up some truly iconic moments this year, including a Devil Wears Prada 2 reunion and Nicole Kidman’s breakup bangs, and Jenna Ortega seemed to be everywhere serving up some amazing looks. The Wednesday star wasn’t alone, however, as her longtime stylist Enrique Melendez kept her looking snatched at multiple events, and one video even showed him giving her an assist on the carpet.

Jenna Ortega joined celebrities like Gwendoline Christie, Tessa Thompson and Jaden Smith for a football-themed event by Christian Louboutin, where they walked the green football field before taking in a show that featured dancers, cheerleaders, acrobats and a marching band, WWD reports. Ortega was, of course, giving her all in a long, one-shouldered black dress that would have made Morticia Addams proud. InStyle shared video of her arrival on Instagram — and caught her stylist jumping in to help, as you can see below:

What an exciting atmosphere, with the lights and the football field and the giant cherries! Jenna Ortega was looking practically perfect as she made her entrance, until Enrique Melendez made some adjustments to have her looking — as the captions points out — as fab as possible.

He had to get that slit just right on her, which also allowed her black stiletto sandals to be seen. She wore her hair down with a center part, showing off bleached eyebrows, and she accessorized with rings, earrings and a black bracelet.

This was not the only show-stopper that Jenna Ortega and her stylist put together for Paris Fashion Week. She helped to prove that cropped blazers are back while showing off her ridiculous abs in a shiny gray suit, and she went sheer in a ruffled red dress for the Givenchy's Spring/Summer 2026 show.

Jenna Ortega is apparently quite involved in how her red carpet looks come together, with much collaboration from her hair, makeup and styling teams. The effort has definitely paid off, with the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress always being one to watch, and I can understand why Sabrina Carpenter says she needs Ortega “biblically.”

Much of that credit goes to Enrique Melendez, who — in addition to her Paris Fashion Week outfits — is also responsible for that unforgettable jewel-encrusted top that she wore to the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards. Jenna Ortega definitely deserves credit for pulling that one off, too, because you couldn’t tell from looking at her that she was carrying 20 to 30 pounds (“at least,” according to Melendez) on her small frame.

There’s certainly no arguing that these two make a damn good team in the world of celebrity fashion, with the stylist always making sure Jenna Ortega is looking her best. After seeing what they pulled off together in France, I am pumped to see what looks they come up with next.