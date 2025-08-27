After Netflix Revealed Charlie Hunnam's Serial Killer Look For Monster Season 3, Fans Had All The Reactions

Netflix just dropped the first look at their upcoming streaming release, Ryan Murphy’s true crime series true crime series Monster: The Ed Gein Story, and it’s already setting social media ablaze. With Charlie Hunnam taking the role of Gein, the new installment of Murphy’s Monster anthology is set to premiere on October 3, just in time for Halloween season. And let's just say fans had a lot of reactions to the Sons of Anarchy star’s look as a real-life serial killer.

The promotional images, posted to Netflix’s official Instagram, lean into some of the long-standing best horror movie legacy taglines like “Before Psycho… There Was Ed” and “Before The Texas Chainsaw Massacre… There Was Ed.” In the promotional photos, which can be seen below, Hunnam showcases his transformed physique, screaming as he wields a chainsaw, wears a human skin mask, and lies disturbingly close to a motherly figure.

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) A photo posted by on

For those unfamiliar, Ed Gein’s gruesome crimes directly inspired some of horror’s most iconic villains, including Leatherface in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs, and Norman Bates in Psycho. Given that legacy, it’s not surprising that some viewers are unsettled by this first, polished glimpse of Charlie Hunnam in the role.

The streamer’s Dahmer series sparked controversy when families of the real-life victims spoke out against the dramatization, and its latest Monster installment seems to be facing the same sort of scrutiny. Some viewers are unsettled, others seem a little too enamored with Charlie Hunnam’s transformation, and a third group is approaching the project with cautious curiosity. Here’s a look at how fans are reacting in the comments to the first look.

The Fans Who Aren’t Feeling It

For plenty of viewers, the whole thing feels too much. Whether it’s the glamorization of Gein or the unsettling imagery, these commenters are side-eyeing the project:

“Yeah this seems kinda glorified.” – @lawrenceofhampton

“He’s all ripped. Did anyone on this movie look at a picture of Ed Gein?? 😂” – @heppgram

“These romanticized retellings of horrific events are fucking weird” – @reidschroder

“really disturbing how they posted this on the day of the actual serial killers birthday.” – @vicious_cemetery_

“Stop making these. Banking off real crime cases just doesn't sit right with me. What about the victims' families?? They better be getting paid at least.” – @mrdavemingchang

Fair enough. Early reactions to The Ed Gein Story highlight a sharp cultural divide with the upcoming series.

Fans Thirsting For Hunnam’s Sexy Gein

Then there are those who saw past the chainsaws and corpses and zeroed in on Hunnam himself. The Pacific Rim alum's transformation inspired a wave of swooning:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Charlie Hunnam is unrecognizable 😍😮🔥” – @ankitjain77

“Still hot though!” – @ observettemarch

“Oh Ryan 🤌” – @ olii_007

“I can’t wait!! Charlie is going to be brilliant❤️” – @southernpearl18

“Looks sick!!!!!🔥” – @keshakims2

“Gein was found to be insidiously strong in the way that farmers are. Plus, he was getting bicep exercises by digging up those graves.” – @nightmariane

“IVE BEEN WAITING FOR CHARLIE TO DO THIS KIND OF ROLE FOR YEARRRSSSS 😍👏🔥” – @melshauntedhouse

Alrighty then. Some fans seem a little too enthusiastic about the chainsaw-wielding first look. But, hey, serial killer energy aside: I get it. The actor is looking good.

What Positive-But-Not-Horned-Up Fans Are Saying

Not everyone is screaming or swooning but are instead simply intrigued to see where Netflix takes this, especially given the success of Dahmer and The Menendez Murders. Some of the best comments from those optimistically cautious are:

“Ooooh can’t wait for this. I watched the Dahmer one and Menendez one and I always find these perspectives interesting.” – @ k8sorgen

“Can't wait to disturb and terrify myself with this” – @gokineticfiber

“i luvv texas chainsaw hope this wont flop tho” – @_.strvxn

“Sounds like a chilling story! Can't wait to watch it on Netflix this October 3.” – @adivraza

Between the freaked out, the horned up, and the cautiously intrigued, Netflix has once again proven it knows how to spark conversation. Charlie Hunnam may not look like the real Ed Gein, but that hasn’t stopped people from debating whether this is prestige horror or an exploitative spectacle.

Either way, Monster: The Ed Gein Story drops October 3, and based on the reactions, it’s shaping up to be one of the most talked-about spooky season events hitting the 2025 TV schedule.