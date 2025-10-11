What Diddy Allegedly Told His Youngest Child Over The Phone When They Spoke After His Sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing four years (or 50 months) in prison after being sentenced on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. As of now, though, the 55-year-old music industry veteran’s legal team is reportedly aiming to appeal the decision. All the while, Combs remains away from his seven kids, which has allegedly been hard for him. Insiders now allege that Combs did speak to his youngest child over the phone, and they dropped claims about what was said during that conversation.

Dana Tran and Diddy welcomed two-year-old Love Sean Combs in 2022 and, considering she’s a toddler, she hasn’t been directly involved in her older siblings’ support of their dad. That aside, TMZ reports that when Tran spoke to Diddy by phone last Sunday, she put Love on the line so that she could speak to her father. When speaking to her father, who was still at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn at the time, Love apparently said, “I miss you, Daddy.” The “Victory” rapper purportedly responded by saying:

I miss you and love you very much, Love.

Per TMZ, Sean Combs hasn’t seen Love outside of prison since August 2024, which was shortly before his arrest in September of that same year. On that note, sources also claimed that amid the chat, Love asked her dad when he was coming home. If these unnamed individuals are to be believed, Sean Combs proceeded to tell his daughter, “Daddy's away for a little while” but promised he’d see her soon. This reported exchange between the father and daughter also comes ahead of the latter’s birthday this coming week.

Diddy received a mixed verdict following the conclusion of his trial in New York this past July. Although he was convicted for the aforementioned counts of prostitution under the Mann Act, he was acquitted of sex-trafficking and racketeering, which were the more severe offenses. After the verdict came down, the Grammy winner’s lawyers made efforts to have him released on bail, but those efforts were unsuccessful. Those attempts coincided with comments the lawyers made in regard to Diddy having a “horrible” time with prison.

While it’s been claimed that the MDC is “the worst” prison an inmate can be in, Combs is now facing the possibility of serving his sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security facility. Something Combs has purportedly struggled with in prison is being away from his kids. All the while, his older children – Quincy Brown (34), Justin Combs (31), Christian Combs (27), Chance Combs (18) and twins D'Lila and Jessie (18) have had his back. They’ve continued to pay tribute to Diddy on Father’s Day and have called out the backlash he’s received on social media.

As Diddy faces jail time, there’s still speculation as to whether he’ll receive a pardon from President Trump. POTUS has seemingly gone back and forth on whether he’d extend clemency to the rapper, who he was “friendly” with years ago. He most recently suggested, however, that he’d inquire about it with the Department of Justice.

People are reportedly placing wagers as to whether Sean Combs will be pardoned by the end of the year. Whether or not that’ll actually happen remains to be seen at this point. Unless something changes, however, Combs will not only be behind bars for a few more years but will also still be away from his children, including Love.