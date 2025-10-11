Selena Gomez Is A Mom On Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, And Shared Her Feelings About Becoming A Mother In Real Life

Major spoilers ahead for the Season 2 finale of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. You can stream it with a Disney+ subscription.

The second season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place ended on the 2025 TV schedule, and it was a twist-filled journey for the Russos. The Wizards of Waverly Place reboot initially premiered on Disney+ last year and became a hit as old and new fans became acquainted with a new generation of young wizards while the old were mixed in. The series also brought the drama, and after the Season 2 finale revealed that Alex Russo is a mom, Selena Gomez shared her thoughts on it.

It was discovered in the finale that Alex is actually Billie’s (Janice LeAnn Brown) mother, having initially hidden her away and erased their memories so the villainous Lord Morsus, Billie’s grandfather, wouldn’t find her. Although it’s been speculated since the beginning that Alex was Billie’s mom, the reveal was still as emotional and surprising as ever. Via Us Weekly, Gomez took to her Instagram Stories to repost a clip of the scene, and also shared her hopes for the future:

Alex Russo is a mommy. Hopefully, one day that’ll be me.

The Only Murders in the Building actress has previously expressed her desire to have a family, and that desire is likely even bigger now that she’s married to music producer Benny Blanco.

She’s told Vanity Fair earlier this year that due to “a lot of medical issues,” such as her lupus, she can’t carry her own children since it would put her life and the baby’s in jeopardy. But she did praise the other ways that she can have a child, such as adoption or surrogacy, and even though it’s not how she envisioned it, she’s still excited for the possibilities.

The fact that Alex Russo, a character Gomez grew up with and has stayed so close to her heart over the years, is a mom, probably makes her yearn even more for motherhood. Even in the short time that fans saw Alex as a mom, it was clear it came naturally to the character.

Meanwhile, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is done for Season 2, and as of now, it’s unknown if there will be a Season 3. The season ended with Alex sacrificing herself and pushing Lord Morsus through a portal, and going along with him so it can close. Justin promised Billie they would find her, leaving the door open for more story.

Considering Selena Gomez made the decision to return for the reboot, and she seems to enjoy it every time she’s on set, it would be highly surprising if they killed her off. But for now, fans will just have to wait and see if the mother/daughter duo will reunite. And if life imitates art for Gomez in the future.