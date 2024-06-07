Hacks Is One Of The Best Comedies On Television Right Now, But There Is One Way The Show Could Be Even Better

While the future of sitcoms in the broadcast world is looking bleak, comedies in the streaming world are faring a bit better. At least, that’s the case for Max’s hit Hacks, which just wrapped its third season as part of the 2024 TV schedule and has already been renewed for Season 4. Arguably one of the best comedies on television right now, it’s hard to imagine how the series could get any better. However, there is one thing standing in the way of Hacks making history as one of the greats: more episodes.

The Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder-led comedy premiered on the former HBO Max in 2021 and follows the complicated relationship between legendary stand-up comic Deborah Vance and Ava, the young comedy writer who becomes Vance’s reluctant head writer after struggling to find television work. The freshman season was instantly met with high praise, winning two Golden Globes and three Emmy awards, with Smart winning each award for her performance as lead actress. The sophomore season earned the same high praise, earning Smart another Emmy and the show several more nominations. History is set to repeat itself since it's likely Hacks will receive several Emmy nominations when the 2024 list is announced in July.

With a fourth season confirmed by Max shortly after the Season 3 finale, fans have already begun sharing what they want to happen next. There’s no doubt going to be hilarious tension between Deborah and Ava now that the latter has blackmailed her way into the head writer position of the former’s late-night show, but what I really hope to see in Season 4 is more episodes.

Hacks Season 4 Deserves More Episodes

It’s no secret that shows on streaming services have short seasons. Oftentimes these orders start off with 10-13 episodes, but in some cases they've dwindled, like only scoring six episodes. While that format works for limited series and shows with clear dramatic arcs, it’s hurting comedies like Hacks.

It’s a testament to the Max’s show's incredible writing team that they’re able to pack as much story and as many jokes as they can into short seasons, but imagine the comedy genius they would create if they weren’t so restricted. The past three seasons have given us a taste of those traditional standalone episodes, like this past season when Deborah and Ava got lost in the woods, but audiences could have so many more if the episode count expanded.

Though nothing is confirmed story-wise, it’s pretty safe to assume that Season 4 is going to follow Deborah and Ava as they attempt to make history with the late-night talk show. With the major obstacle of securing the show out of the way, now is the time for the streaming service to grant the writers more room to play with the characters and the world they’ve built so far.

Expanding the episode count not only makes room for more story — both dramatic and comedic — but also makes the show breathe and feel more organic. Besides, who wouldn’t want more episodes of Smart and Einbinder riffing with each other?

Because The Show Proves That Comedy Is Still Alive And Can Thrive When Done Right

There’s a shared opinion amongst comedy greats like Jerry Seinfeld that it’s impossible to be funny in our “cancel culture”-ridden world. However, that’s simply not the case, and Hacks’ hilarious episodes prove it again and again.

One thing that really works for the streaming series is that it tackles this opinion head-on, especially in Season 3. Deborah comes from the old world of comedy, where punching down was how many comics got laughs. In contrast, Ava is an up-and-coming writer who appeals to young audiences who want jokes to be funny, not offensive. In the early seasons, you get the best of both worlds as the two crash until, ultimately, Deborah learns that making fun of someone isn’t the only way to make people laugh.

It’s just not the meta-ness of the show that makes it so great, but also the stellar cast and writing team behind it. Additionally, the series manages to do the impossible — tackle hard-hitting issues with poise without losing the comedy. More shows could learn a thing or two from Hacks.

While it’s true not every show needs more episodes to be great, Hacks is one that would greatly benefit from a bigger episode count. Hopefully, the executives over at Max hear fans' pleas and give the series a bigger episode order for the fourth season. The first three seasons of Hacks are available to stream now with an active Max subscription.