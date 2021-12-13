Hannah Waddingham Reveals When Ted Lasso Season 3 Is Going To Get Off The Ground
By Mick Joest published
The star had some news to share about Ted Lasso.
Ted Lasso was one of many great shows that returned in 2021 and after a big moment in Season 2, many are ready for the Apple TV+ series to return for a third. And most fans would agree that the wait has already proven to be difficult. Despite the fact that Season 3 may still be far out, but now, thanks to actress Hannah Waddingham, we now have an idea of when Season 3 will get off the ground.
Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca on the popular show, appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden to talk a bit about the series. James Corden asked about details on Season 3 as well as her experience on the show. The Emmy-winning actress talked about the start date as well as how unique the experience is working on set, thanks to Jason Sudeikis and others’ improv work. She said:
Some other significant members of the cast might not be thrilled about a Valentine’s Day start date, but Ted Lasso fans can definitely get excited Depending on how long production runs, it’s not unrealistic to think the series could return for its rumored premiere goal of summer 2022. Nothing is guaranteed when it comes to production timelines (especially in the age of COVID), but the news that things will get going early in 2022 is encouraging.
Season 3 should be one of the series’ best yet after the second saw a colossal collapse between Ted and his equipment manager-turned-assistant coach, Nate Shelley. After Nate’s verbal attack on Lasso, a flash-forward shows the former coaching a rival team. This sets the stage for a showdown between the two in Season 3, and and one can only speculate as to how that will all play out. I’m optimistic Ted could rally AFC Richmond to a big win over the team but, as Nate pointed out, his former colleague has no business coaching professional soccer. Perhaps the new season of the Jason Sudeikis-led show will disprove that and humble Shelley a bit after his villainous turn.
CinemaBlend will keep an eye out for Ted Lasso Season 3 updates, as well as news on other great Apple TV+ shows. Those waiting on the new season could definitely kill some time in the interim checking out other shows like The Morning Show, or See, both of which are just as great.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.