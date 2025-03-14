Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren's Relationship Is My Favorite Thing About 1923, And I'm All Smiles After Watching This New Episode Clip

While they don’t exactly share the same dynamic as Yellowstone’s spinoff-heading couple Rip and Beth, or even 1883’s James and Margaret, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s Jacob and Cara Dutton are just as deserving of fans’ obsessions within Taylor Sheridan’s ever-expanding western franchise. The couple’s troubles certainly didn’t stop once Season 2 debuted on the 2025 TV schedule, and I can’t imagine they’ll be ending anytime soon. But don’t count on any of it breaking this duo’s shared spirit.

In the exclusive clip below from 1923’s upcoming episode, titled “Journey the Rivers of Iron,” fans won’t need to worry about any cougars or wolves popping up to attack anyone. Instead, Ford and Mirren’s perfecto chemistry is front and center as they share a loving moment in front of their lovely abode. Grab a wool-lined coat and take a look!

To Cara's point, it is indeed harrowing to consider what that would be like for someone to experience the extremely harsh Montana winters for the first time, especially since we've already seen proof of how the snow and low temperatures affected the Dutton family in 1883. And you'd almost have to be a lifelong sufferer in such conditions, as Jacob is, to be expected to survive.

And yet through it all, not only has the love between the family heads' survived, but they're also still holding strong to their dry humor and irony-tinged wit. Such as it goes when Jacob suggests that he should have a talk with Elizabeth after Cara's efforts went in vain, and they share this loving bit of shit-talk.

CARA: Can’t make it any worse. Hm. I stand corrected. If anyone can make it worse, it would be you.

Can’t make it any worse. Hm. I stand corrected. If anyone can make it worse, it would be you. JACOB: That’s why we’ve lasted so long, honey. Your unwavering belief in me.

I can't imagine why anyone would want to leave these two behind. Oh, yeah, because of all the horrid weather and wild animals and myriad other threats. That tracks.

The clip obviously doesn't delve too much into other plot elements that fans can expect from the fourth episode in Season 2. But here's a synopsis that implies an episode going heavy on the Timothy Dalton.

Whitfield garners support for his new business venture. Spencer has a run in with the Sheriff in Ft. Worth.

One can only hope that we'll get to see both Jacob and Cara's smiling faces if and when Spencer Dutton finally makes it back home from his complicated travels. There's the ever-present worry that one or both parents will die before that reunion happens, and Taylor Sheridan is just the kind of TV writer who doesn't mind digging into that heartache. But not these two! Please not these two!

New episodes of 1923 are available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription every Sunday, with more than half of the drama-filled second season still to come, and stay tuned for more upcoming Yellowstone series once this chapter of the family’s origin story is complete.