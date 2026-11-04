Harry Potter’s Paapa Essiedu On The Brutally Honest Way He Reacted When Finding Out He’d Play Snape

I can't imagine what it feels like to learn you've been cast as one of the most recognizable characters in the Harry Potter franchise , especially when you're following in the footsteps of the late Alan Rickman . That's exactly the position Paapa Essiedu found himself in when he landed the role of Severus Snape in HBO's upcoming book-to-screen series adaptation. While you'd expect some excitement after getting that phone call, the actor admitted his celebration lasted about as long as it takes to say "Expelliarmus" before reality came crashing down.

With the highly anticipated series arriving on the 2026 TV premiere schedule this Christmas, Essiedu recently spoke with People at the Time100 Next Gala about taking on the iconic Potions professor. The 36-year-old actor admitted he initially experienced "five to 10 seconds" of excitement when he found out he'd gotten the part. Then he remembered that accepting the job meant actually having to play Snape, and his reaction was wonderfully blunt:

It's like, wow, what an honor, what a privilege. And then there's a kind of crushing kind of reality of the reality of what is to come. 'Oh, fuck. I've got to do it now.'

I love how quickly that went from being honored to realizing he'd signed himself up for one heck of a challenge. Honestly, I get it. Rickman's portrayal of Snape remains one of the most beloved performances in the original eight-film franchise. His delivery, intimidating presence and ability to make even the simplest lines sound vaguely threatening helped turn the character into a fan favorite.

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Those are some pretty big shoes to fill, and Essiedu knows it. He's already faced considerable backlash over his casting , including racist abuse and death threats from people upset about the decision. The actor previously addressed those reactions, explaining that he understood there would be criticism but remained committed to the role.

Still, despite the pressure surrounding the production, Essiedu seems genuinely excited about the experience. During the same interview, he credited the people working alongside him for making the enormous responsibility feel manageable:

It's a beautiful thing. And with something like this, it's also so much about the people that you're collaborating with, and I feel so much trust and endeavor in the people who I'm standing alongside on this journey. There's a lot of feelings, but they're all good.

That confidence extends to the show's young stars, too. Essiedu had particularly kind things to say about Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who are taking over the roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, respectively.

Essiedu acknowledged the tremendous responsibility the three child actors carry, especially considering how closely audiences associate the characters with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. He described his young co-stars as mature, hardworking performers and said he couldn't wait for audiences to see what they've accomplished.

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I think that's worth remembering as we approach the premiere. Much of the conversation surrounding HBO's new Harry Potter adaptation has understandably focused on how the cast will compare to the original movies. But these actors also have the chance to explore the characters across an entire television series, potentially giving them room to develop aspects of the books that the films couldn't fit.

The eight-episode first season, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, premieres Dec. 25 on HBO and streams with an HBO Max subscription . John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer takes over as Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost steps into Hagrid's enormous boots.

As for Paapa Essiedu, I have to appreciate his willingness to admit that the thrill of getting the job wore off almost immediately. Hopefully, once audiences finally see him teaching Potions at Hogwarts, he'll get to enjoy a little more than 10 seconds of excitement.