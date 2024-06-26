HBO's Harry Potter Series Has Taken A Major Step Forward, And Our Return To Hogwarts Has Never Felt Closer

HBO's Harry Potter series is closer than ever to a premiere, and I feel like I can almost taste the danger of attending Hogwarts for the school year. While it could still be a while before we're watching episodes with our Max subscription, the show has locked down a showrunner and executive producer for the next magical romp in the franchise.

It's now official that Francesca Gardiner will be the showrunner of the Harry Potter series. While that name may not immediately ring a bell, the shows she has been attached to definitely will. I could stop with the mention of the Emmy-loaded acclaimed series Succession, but doing so would leave out she was also a part of Killing Eve and the latest adaptation of His Dark Materials. Gardiner will also serve as an executive producer for the show.

Joining Gardiner as an executive producer is Mark Mylod, who also worked as an EP on Succession. He also directed sixteen episodes of the series and was also the director of The Menu and six episodes of Game Of Thrones. He will also lend his directing talents to the Harry Potter series, and while a specific number is not given, it's said he'll helm "multiple" episodes.

These are exciting developments for the Harry Potter show, and I'm hoping the progress means it won't be much longer before we start to see castings and a filming date. CinemaBlend will keep those eyes peeled for more announcements as they come, but readers would do well to browse our 2024 TV guide to stay occupied in the meantime.

More to come...