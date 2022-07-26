Hello, Wisconsin! Ashton Kutcher Updates That '70s Show Fans About Returning For Netflix Spinoff Alongside Mila Kunis

That ‘70s Show fans will finally have the opportunity to return to Point Place, Wisconsin, as the classic Fox sitcom is receiving a revival! That ‘90s Show (which will be streamable with a Netflix subscription ), will see a new group of teens navigate the ups and downs of adolescence while also indulging in the culture of the time. However, the series will also see the OG stars, like Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher and Laura Prepon, reprise their famous roles. While the specifics of the characters’ involvement are being kept under wraps, Kutcher recently updated fans on what it was like to return alongside co-star and wife Mila Kunis.

Ashton Kutcher famously played the role of the dim-witted Michael Kelso, while Mila Kunis portrayed his spoiled on and off girlfriend, Jackie Burkhart. The actors were pitch-perfect in the roles, and the gigs essentially made them household names. And as Ashton Kutcher explained to Variety , that latter point is the main reason the real-life couple decided to sign on for the spinoff/continuation series:

It was really nostalgic to be back on the set. It’s all the same folks that made That ’70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre. . . . Mila and I were contemplating it. We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this.’ We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.

There’s definitely nothing wrong with returning to your roots, and I know fans are excited that the A-list couple decided to do so. Ashton Kutcher isn’t the only one that’s been getting nostalgic either, as Mila Kunis reflected on That ‘70s Show ’s final episode ahead of her return. Co-star Laura Prepon also spoke about returning for ‘90s Show , even admitting that she cried on her first day back due to being filled with so much nostalgia.

That ‘90s Show centers on Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, who spends the summer of 1995 with grandparents Kitty and Red Forman in her parents’ hometown. While there, Leia befriends a group of eclectic teens, not unlike how her folks did years earlier. Erica and Donna’s daughter is played by Callie Haverda of Netflix’s The Lost Husband, while Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprise their roles as Kitty and Red.

In addition to Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama is also reprising his role as the lovable Fez. And even before the official announcements dropped, Leo actor Tommy Chong beat Netflix to the punch by confirming his involvement. One key star who won’t be returning, though, is Danny Masterson, who famously played Steven Hyde. At present, Masterson is facing criminal charges and awaiting trial this fall. However, Masterson did respond to the series order , sharing a message in which he praised his former co-stars.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and the rest of the cast are indeed talented, and it’s going to be fun to see them playing these roles again. Nostalgia is a powerful thing and, if there’s an interesting concept to go along with it, I don’t mind if manages to lure stars like Kunis and Kutcher back to their old roles.