That '70s Show Vet Laura Prepon Shares Thoughts On Returning As Donna For Netflix, Shares Why She 'Cried' Her First Day Back

Sixteen years have passed since fans said goodbye to Point Place, Wisconsin, but Netflix is going back with a spinoff of That '70s Show. The highly-anticipated spinoff, called That '90s Show, will follow Eric and Donna’s daughter spending the summer with her grandparents, Red and Kitty, in the fictional town in the Badger State. With members of the original cast returning, it was bound to get emotional on set, and Laura Prepon recently shared details all about it.

Laura Prepon portrayed Donna Pinciotti for the Fox show’s eight-season run, and Eric Forman’s (Topher Grace) on-again/off-again girlfriend. With the new series focusing on their child, it’s hopefully safe to say that Eric and Donna are doing better than ever. We'll find out for sure when That '90s Show drops. Prepon discussed returning as Donna with Us Weekly and even admitted that she cried her first day on set:

It’s so fun. It’s all the same sets. When I first went there, I cried. I’m just like, ‘The nostalgia is so strong and it was such an incredible time in my life.’ I can’t wait for people to see it. I think they’re really, really gonna get a kick out of it.

Fans have seen what the sets look like, thanks to some Instagram posts from Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp after filming began, and it appears that not much has changed at the Forman house. It makes sense that Laura Prepon was pretty emotional about the blast from the past!

And her sentiments about the Netflix series should ease some worries that fans may have. When the spinoff was first announced, it already sounded better than That ‘80s Show, which lasted for a season on Fox and didn’t really have any connection to its predecessor. Since members of the That '70s Show cast will be returning for That ‘90s Show, it will surely be a nostalgia-filled series with whole new storylines.

Laura Prepon isn’t the only OG star to reflect on the early days recently. Mila Kunis opened up about what filming the series finale of That ‘70s Show was like just last month, noting how “bittersweet” it was. She will also be returning alongside real-life husband Ashton Kutcher and NCIS’ Wilmer Valderrama, who even celebrated the new series with an A+ picture.

One notable absence from the series is Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde. The actor was accused of sexual assault back in 2018, and was fired from another Netflix comedy (which actually co-starred Ashton Kutcher) as a result, so viewers presumably won’t see him come back to Point Place. However, after That ‘90s Show was announced, he did express his excitement for Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, making note that he “can’t wait to watch and laugh.”

As of now, there hasn’t been a set premiere date for That ‘90s Show, though with filming currently going on, hopefully it won’t be much longer. While its predecessor is not currently streaming anywhere with a subscription, perhaps it will come back to Netflix before the spinoff drops so fans can rewatch it once again. In the meantime, check out what other shows are upcoming on Netflix!