Henry Cavill Is Hyping Fans For The Witcher Season 2 And Sharing Some Of His Favorite Scenes

To say that Season 2 of The Witcher is highly anticipated would be a bit of an understatement. It’s been nearly two years since the first installment of the fantasy video game adaptation landed on Netflix, and fans were quickly clamoring for another season of action, magic, and bardic drinking songs (although nothing really tops “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher”). Now that Season 2 is on the way, star Henry Cavill is continuing to hype fans up on Instagram - and he’s sharing some of his favorite moments from the new season.

With The Witcher Season 2 swiftly approaching, Henry Cavill (a.k.a. Geralt of Rivia) has begun to post some of his personal highlights on Instagram . One such post is sure to please die-hard fans of the books. Take a look below:

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) A photo posted by on

The post features an “over the shoulder” look at Vesemir, a character that is new to the Netflix show but is sure to be recognized by those familiar with the video game and book series. Played by Killing Eve star Kim Bodnia, the fierce warrior is known as the eldest remaining witcher . Most of the witchers were slaughtered during The Massacre of Kaer Morhen, an event that is chronicled in the animated prequel film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and served as an explanation for Geralt’s lack of witcher buddies in Season 1.

Vesemir’s introduction to The Witcher cast can probably be attributed to Geralt’s newly acquired ward, Ciri. After Geralt finally catches up with the princess in the Season 1 finale, it seems that he brings her to Kaer Morhen to be trained in the ways of the sword. Promotional photos from Season 2 show Ciri training at Kaer Morhen with a few of the remaining witchers , which is most likely where Vesemir will make his entrance. The eldest witcher acted as a mentor and surrogate father to Geralt in the books and video games, so it could be fun to see him take on that role for Ciri as well.

A portrait of Vesemir isn’t the only sneak peek Henry Cavill has been sharing on his Insta. Other highlights include a look at Geralt’s updated Season 2 armor and a sweet video of Freya Allan’s “exceptional work” on the new installment. You can check out the latter below:

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) A photo posted by on