Enola Holmes 2: See Millie Bobby Brown And Henry Cavill In First Look At Netflix’s Sequel

A lot of people know Millie Bobby Brown from her time as Eleven in the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, while others may be more familiar with her playing Madison Russell in the MonsterVerse movies Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. On top of those projects though, Brown also has her own film series, as in 2020, she debuted as Enola Holmes in the same-named Netflix movie. We’re now just several months away from Enola Holmes 2 hitting the streaming service, and the first look at Brown, Henry Cavill and more in the sequel have arrived.

Let’s start with the leading later herself, Enola Holmes, who is the sister of Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes and Sam Clafin’s Mycroft Holmes, and the daughter of Helena Bonham Carter’s Eudoria Holmes. Like her literary counterpart created by Nancy Springer, Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola is now getting into her own adventures, and as you’ll see in this photo, there’ll be a moment in Enola Holmes 2 when she finds herself having to flee from officers of the law.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While it doesn’t look like Sam Clafin will reprise Mycroft Holmes for Enola Holmes 2, Henry Cavill is back for another round of action as Sherlock Holmes. The sequel sees Enola being hired by a young girl from a match factory to find her missing sister. This adventure leads to our young protagonist being drawn into many of London’s darkest corners, and no doubt Cavill’s Sherlock will end up being drawn into her pulse-pounding affairs.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Among the newcomers in Enola Holmes 2 is Sharon Duncan-Brewster, who was recently seen as Dr. Liet-Kynes in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Her character hasn’t been officially identified yet, but here’s a look at the actress in her period costuming along with her fellow performers involved in what appears to be a party scene.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Check out the image galley at the bottom of the article to see the other official Enola Holmes 2 pictures Netflix (opens in new tab) released, including Enola and Eudoria finding themselves in a tight situation (literally), and Enola and Sherlock next to Louis Partridge’s Viscount Tewkesbury, whom Enola met in the first movie as she was traveling to London. Enola Holmes 2’s other actors include Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade and Susie Wokoma as Edith, as well as David Thewlis, Gabriel Tierny, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern and Serranna Su-Ling Bliss in undisclosed roles. Just like with the first movie, Harry Bradbeer and Jack Thorne respectively directed and wrote the sequel.

Enola Holmes was originally intended to be a theatrical release from Warner Bros. Pictures, but in April 2020, Netflix picked up the distribution rights and released it to the public on September 23 of the same year. With Enola Holmes having been met with mostly positive reviews and becoming the most watched Netflix movie within its first five days of availability, it didn’t take long for the sequel talk to start happening, and by May 2021, it was officially announced that Enola Holmes 2 was in development. Principal photography began in fall 2021 and wrapped in early January 2022.

Netflix subscribers will be able to watch Enola Holmes 2 starting on November 4. Until then, read through the 2022 Netflix movie schedule to learn what other original cinematic offerings from this streaming service are left to be released for the remainder of the year.