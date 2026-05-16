Send Help Is Great, But I Had One Survivor-Related Gripe

I recently had a chance to check out Send Help with my Hulu subscription, and Sam Raimi's island movie lived up to the praise it received. I was a huge fan of Rachel McAdams' character, Linda, but couldn't help but feel disappointed that the most interesting thing about her character was all but forgotten by the end of the first act.

Linda is a Survivor fan, and her obsession with being on the show pays off when she's stranded with Bradley. Unfortunately, I think there was a missed opportunity for the movie to work her fandom into the film more, and have her drive Bradley up a wall with her love of the CBS reality series.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

I Felt Send Help Could've Leaned Into Linda's Survivor Fandom A Little More

Send Help is a campy horror film first, and everything else second. That said, after showing us Linda's Survivor audition tape, I fully expected Bradley to get the reality show superfan experience.

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I'm in the adjacent Big Brother fandom, so I follow enough people who love Survivor to know Linda wasn't talking about the show nearly enough. So many times, I was thinking about how she could work Survivor into a conversation, something a former contestant did on the show, or something she learned how to do (like making fire) by watching. She even could've pestered Bradley with her petty gripes about what she doesn't like about the game.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Send Help Originally Had A Survivor Moment At The Film's End That Would've Been Perfect

After the movie ended, I began to search the web for more about the Survivor connection in Send Help because it seemed odd to me that all references to it abruptly stopped not long into the movie. As it turned out, the original script had a plan to deliver that exact moment, and delivered the perfect cameo.

More On Send Help I Knew Send Help Was A Sam Raimi Movie Going In, But I Didn't Expect To Laugh Until I Nearly Puked

Send Help screenwriters Mark Swift and Damian Shannon confirmed on X that they originally planned for Probst to be a part of the celebrity golf tournament at the end. He was going to be playing with Linda and remark on her good drive, but alas, the moment didn't work out.

Probst later said to @HeyDudeMeg that he couldn't commit to filming as they were in the process of filming Survivor. Kind of ironic that the CBS series ended up being what kept him from having himself immortalized in a Sam Raimi movie, but I'm sure at this stage in his career, Jeff Probst isn't too concerned with whether the world will remember him.

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That small gripe aside, I think Send Help is a horror classic and one of my favorite movies of 2026 so far. Those who haven't watched should definitely check it out, especially if you're a Survivor fan obsessed with the idea of living on a deserted island.