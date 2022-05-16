Holy Bridgerton News! Netflix Is Officially Switching Around The Books Completely For Season 3’s Love Story

Anyone who’s read Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels (or just become obsessed with any and all info regarding the books and the Netflix mega-hit that’s based on them), will know that Shondaland has changed many things for the adaptation. But, after two seasons of following the novels when it came to which love story we’d see front and center, the series is now switching around the books to give us the Bridgerton Season 3 love story, as Penelope and Colin will headline this time around.

Penelope And Colin’s Love Story Will Be The Focus Of Bridgerton Season 3

Bridgerton stuck with book tradition for Seasons 1 and 2 of its ever popular Netflix series, bringing fans Regency romance’s sexiest sex scenes in the courtship and marriage of Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings, and then the (very) slow burn romance of Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton, respectively. But, we now know that we’ll be given a treat in Bridgerton Season 3, as instead of following Benedict Bridgerton (his story is in the third book, An Offer From A Gentleman) as he finds love, we’ll be deep in #Polin territory with Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton! As star Nicola Coughlan announced on Instagram :

Like Lady Whistledown I’ve been keeping quite a big secret for quite a long time… but I can finally tell you that @bridgertonnetflix Season Three is Colin and Penelope’s Story ❤️

YAY! Right? Sure, there are probably some people who will decry the decision to have Bridgerton Season 3 focus on (sometimes kinda dumb) Colin and dear ol’ Penelope, who weren’t the main characters until book four of the Bridgerton saga (Romancing Mister Bridgerton), but I happen to think that anyone who paid close attention to Season 2 will feel this is the right choice.

I mean, we all love Benedict, and we really want him to find his happy place, whether that’s as an artist with an adoring wife, or with some other long-term partner who helps make him an even better man. But, with Benedict having book three of the Bridgeton saga devoted to him, it was obvious that his journey on the show was going to be quite different. There was nothing, right through the Bridgerton Season 2 ending , that truly set up a big Benedict love story for the next set of episodes. Getting busy with one model / fellow art student does not a compelling romantic arc make, OK?

But! Penelope and Colin? Oooooooh, boy! Bridgerton Season 2 really did the business when it came to setting these two up for a love story filled with complications, drama, tears, and probably some seriously fulfilling boning. Pen has, obviously, held a torch for her (sometimes) good friend for ages, while Colin continues to overlook her as a romantic prospect.

Plus, after saving the Feathringtons from a dastardly newcomer and looking like a true romance hero, Colin proceeded to turn right back into a dumbo when it came to Penelope, which hurt her beyond belief (sounds like star Luke Newton might get the big Colin and Pen scene he wants in Season 3 ). And, also, there’s the small matter of Colin not yet knowing that Pen is Lady Whistledown, even though his little sis, Eloise, is now angrily aware of it (and it led to Elosie and Penelope’s sickening friendship breakup ). Cue the drama!