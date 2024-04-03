How Long Will Alan Ritchson Play Reacher? The Comments From The Actor And Amazon's Head Honcho Will Get Fans Pumped

Considering there are 28 Reacher books and only two released seasons of the wildly successful Amazon Prime series of the same name, it seems logical that the show could continue for years and years. Well, fans should get excited, because Jack Reacher himself, Alan Ritchson, and Amazon’s head honcho Jennifer Salke, have weighed in on Reacher’s future, and let’s just say it’s looking like the series is going expand far beyond Season 3.

Of course, we know that Season 3 of Reacher is on its way and that it will be an adaptation of Persuader , the seventh novel in Lee Child’s series. However, with TV we never really know if a show will continue past its greenlit seasons. Although, this Amazon Prime show is an interesting case, because Alan Ritchson is ready to play Reacher for as long as he can, and Amazon seems ready to greenlight season after season. Speaking about his future as the iconic character, Ritchson told THR :

I owe it to the audience to explore as many of these books as my body will allow, and I owe it to the people that took a shot on me when I was a huge risk for them. They have given me a real career.

The article notes that Ritchson has an extended production deal with Amazon, and Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon and MGM Studios, made it abundantly clear that the studio loves working with the show’s leading man. To this point, she explained that there is “no end in sight” when it comes to Reacher and the streamer’s relationship with the titular actor:

He’s got movies in the works with us, series ideas. It’s not about the volume but about picking a few really special things. We’ll have Alan as long as he will play Jack Reacher. No end in sight for that, hopefully that’s for a very, very, very long time.

Well, you heard her, Amazon and Alan Ritchson plan to collaborate for “a very, very, very long time.” Since she said they want to work with him as long as he’ll play Jack Reacher, it seems like Reacher will extend well beyond Season 3.

Speaking of Reacher’s third season, Ritchson is scheduled to return to work on it toward the end of April. Along with him, Brian Tee will be joining the cast as the big bad Quinn, and we can expect to see some of Reacher’s Season 2 cast back for more as they tell the story of Persuader.

THR noted that Ritchson’s plate is full outside of Reacher too. The Amazon action show has made him a very in-demand actor, and along with the series, he’s starring in the 2024 movie schedule’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (which hits theaters April 19). Plus, he’s working on a slew of other movies, including Kevin James’ Playdate and Netflix’s War Machine.

While Alan Ritchson's star is rising quickly and he's taking on a bunch of projects, both his comments and Salke's reiterate their commitment to Reacher, and that should really excite fans. As we learn more about Reacher, its upcoming season and Alan Ritchson's future as the titular character, we'll be sure to keep you posted.