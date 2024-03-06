Reacher Season 3 Just Cast A Slew Of New Characters, Including The Story's Big Bad

Based on the novels by Lee Child, Reacher puts up massive numbers for Amazon Prime Video, so it makes sense that the streamer is moving quickly on Reacher Season 3. The show’s towering lead, Alan Ritchson, has been sharing updates from the set , and the producers have been adding supporting cast members such as Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy. But the latest update helps to round out the cast, including the actor who will be playing the main villain in the story that’s being adapted.

As has been previously reported, Reacher Season 3 will adapt the Lee Child book Persuader , which was released in 2003 and is the seventh novel in the long-running Jack Reacher series. Reacher Season 1 adapted the original Reacher book, Killing Floor. But for Season 2, the producers skipped to book 11, Bad Luck and Trouble, so there’s no pattern to the choices. If you read Persuader, you know that Reacher’s target in the story is an ex-military intelligence officer named Quinn, and Variety just reported that Chicago Med star Brian Tee will play the villainous part.

(Image credit: NBC)

Light spoilers for the Reacher book Persuader will follow…

The story begins when Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) bumps into Quinn on the streets of Boston, outside of a Symphony Hall. The only issue is, as far as Reacher was concerned, Quinn should have been dead. As he investigates, Reacher comes up on the case of an undercover agent gone missing. We knew that Sonya Cassidy will be playing DEA agent Susan Duffy, but Variety adds that Roberto Montesinos and Daniel David Stewart have been cast as Duffy’s colleagues.

We have been praising Brian Tee for years, dating back to the work he did on Chicago Med and his contributions to the Fast & Furious universe. Depending on how the character of Quinn is handled in Reacher Season 3, this could be a meaty role for Tee, as Quinn is a threat that seriously unnerves Reacher, and even forces him to stay on the case longer than he should because of the danger that Quinn presents.

There are a number of reasons why I’m excited that the Reacher showrunners chose Persuader as the source material for Season 3. After Season 2 – which focused heavily on Reacher’s former team of military investigators – the case that drives him in this story is largely a lone-wolf tale… with Reacher having to rely on his instincts and physicality to stay alive behind enemy lines.