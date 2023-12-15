Reacher Season 2's New Cast Members: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

One of the best Amazon Prime original TV shows is back with Alan Ritchson reprising the title role of Reacher — author Lee Child’s brawny and brainy drifter. Luckily, in this new season — inspired by Child’s 2007 novel Bad Luck and Trouble — he will not be fighting alone as Maria Sten is coming back as Frances Neagley, who re-teams with Jack Reacher to avenge the murdered members of their old military special investigations unit.

However, Ritchson and Sten are the only actors from the action-packed series’ premiere season who are confirmed to return, but you might be pleased and intrigued by who is joining in on the fun this time. Let’s take a look at who plays who in the Reacher Season 2 cast, along with a reminder of where else you might know them from.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Serinda Swan (Karla Dixon)

As Reacher’s love interest, forensic accountant Karla Dixon, we have Serinda Swan who, like Ritchson, has also played comic book characters on TV — namely DC magic user Zatanna Zatara on Smallville and Medusa in the short-lived Marvel TV show, Inhumans. She was previously a series regular on USA’s crime drama Graceland, is currently a series lead on CW’s crime drama Coroner, and recurred in HBO’s Ballers in its third season. On the big screen, she played Aphrodite in the first Percy Jackson movie and, more recently, starred in fighter pilot biopic, Devotion, in 2022.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Shaun Sipos (David O’Donnell)

Playing David O’Donnell — a fellow former MP known for carrying a switchblade — is Shaun Sipos, who is yet another DC TV shows veteran, having played Adam Strange on Syfy’s Krypton. Before then, he was known for many sequels to classic horror movies — such as The Grudge 2, Final Destination 2, and 2013’s Texas Chainsaw 3D. More recently, Sipos starred in Amazon’s sci-fi/Neo-Western hybrid, Outer Range, as Luke Tillerson.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Domenick Lombardozzi (Guy Russo)

New York detective Guy Russo is only the latest of several cops Domenick Lombardozzi has played — most notably Herc in HBO’s The Wire cast and Wally in the 2023 Netflix movie, Reptile, more recently. The actor has also played just as many, if not more, criminals, such as Al Capone’s brother, Ralph, on Boardwalk Empire, or Chickie Invernizzi in the Tulsa King cast for Paramount+.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Ferdinand Kingsley (A.M.)

An elusive mercenary known only as A.M. is played by Ferdinand Kingsley, who made his acting debut alongside his father, Sir Ben Kingsley, in 2007’s The Last Legion. Some of his his notable roles since include Golden Age film producer Irving Thalberg in Mank, a brief, but memorable, role in Netflix’s The Sandman cast, and a recurring spot in the Silo cast for Apple TV+.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Robert Patrick (Shane Langston)

By casting Robert Patrick as Shane Langston — a private defense contractor’s head of security, who used to be an NYPD detective — I can’t help but suspect that Amazon gave away Reacher Season 2’s big bad right then and there. Reason being: villainy just happens to be the actor’s bread and butter, having played the T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, an alien-possessed gym teacher in 1998’s one-off horror movie favorite The Faculty, and August “White Dragon” Smith in Max’s Peacemaker cast, to name just a few. However, he has played some do-gooders — such as Mike Rogers in the allegedly fact-based horror movie, Fire in the Sky, and John Doggett in the post-Mulder X-Files cast.

Looks like Reacher is in some good company (for the most part) this time around — at least in terms of the talent involved. See the Reacher Season 2 cast in action by streaming the show with an Amazon Prime Video subscription now!