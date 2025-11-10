Former Child Actor Dakota Fanning Jokes About (Finally!) Not Being The Youngest Person On Set For All Her Fault
With all the streaming services in play, there's always a ton of content to catch up on. One of the best Peacock shows to watch right now is the mystery thriller All Her Fault, which features a stellar cast including Sarah Snook and Dakota Fanning. The latter actress spoke to CinemaBlend about the project, and joked about no longer being the youngest person on the set anymore.
Dakota Fanning is a child actor who still works today, and has grown up before our eyes. Those with a Peacock subscription are treated to her latest role, as a concerned mother in All Her Fault. As you can see in the video above, I spoke with Fanning about the new show, and asked how her experience as a young person influences the way she works with child actors as an adult. As she told me:
This makes a great deal of sense. Fanning showed an insane amount of talent and depth as a young performer, and her early films paired her with names like Denzel Washington, Sean Penn, Tom Cruise, and the late actress Brittany Murphy. She says she wanted to be just like everyone else, rather than being treated with kid gloves. And that time in her life is influencing the way she works with child actors nowadays.
Dakota Fanning's character Jenny Kaminski is a mother in All Her Fault, so she had a number of scenes with the young actor playing her son Jacob. Later in our same conversation, she admitted that it's strange to no longer be the youngest person on the set post-30. In her words:
Honestly, can you blame her? Fanning was basically a prodigy, and grew up on film sets. But now that she's 31 and able to play parents on screen, the dynamic has changed. Funny enough, it's still taking some time for her to get used to it. Aging is weird, even more celebrities.
I assume that Fanning's comments echo some fans, who might find it hard to believe that the former child actress is now a full-blown adult. She remains synonymous with roles in projects like I Am Sam, Man on Fire, and the Twilight saga. While she grew upon film sets, now she's the adult woking with child actors.
The full season of All Her Fault is streaming now on Peacock as part of the 2025 TV schedule. There are tons of twists and turns involved, not including the fact that Dakota Fanning is now old enough to play someone's mother on screen.
