Uber producer Ryan Murphy, creator of hot, headline grabbing series like American Horror Story and Monster, is serving up a fierce new legal drama and your next TV obsession. Led by Kim Kardashian and featuring a megawatt cast (Glenn Close! Naomi Watts! Niecy Nash!), Murphy’s latest is guaranteed to wow viewers with its style, swagger, and powerhouse performances. Read our guide below for how to watch All’s Fair online – potentially free on Hulu in the US and from anywhere with a VPN.

Anyone even partially familiar with Ryan Murphy will recognise many of the show’s A-list lineup from his extensive TV CV. And he’s exhausted his Hollywood rolodex here. All’s Fair serves up an unbelievably talented ensemble as a crack team of no-nonsense female divorce attorneys: regular collaborators Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story), Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans), Niecy Nash (Scream Queens), and reality TV phenomenon and billionaire Kim Kardashian (American Horror Story: Delicate), in addition to screen legend Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction, FX’s Damages).

It’s a class act, and maybe one of the best TV ensembles of 2025. Need further proof? Our leading ladies have 26 Emmy Award and 10 Academy Award nominations between them. And we haven’t even mentioned the guest stars yet.

Viewers can expect glamour, sex, scandal, and outrageous rivalries – pretty typical of a Ryan Murphy series – as the series' protagonists quit their male-dominated workplace to open a practice of their own. Allura (Kim K) and her associates Liberty (Watts) and Emerald (Nash) lend their expertise to a revolving door of women spurned by their husbands (played by stunning guest stars like Jennifer Jason Leigh). But soon Allura is fighting a legal battle of her own when her professional footballer husband files for divorce – and hires her bitter enemy, the caustic Carrington (Paulson), to represent him.

Viewers…you’ve been served (a brilliantly entertaining, star-studded new drama). Find out everything for how to watch All’s Fair online below, and stream weekly episodes from anywhere in the world.

How to watch All’s Fair online in the US

You can watch All's Fair online from Tuesday, November 4, and exclusively on Hulu. After the three-episode premiere, new episodes will be uploaded on a weekly basis until the finale on December 23.

There are a few different Hulu plans to choose from. You can pick from one its on-demand only plans, which come with a 30-day free trial to new members. Thereafter, you’ll pay $11.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $18.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $89.99 per month (after the 3-day free trial available for new members). That comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too.

You can also opt for one of the Disney Plus bundle plans and pay from $12.99 a month for purely on-demand content.

How to watch All’s Fair online from anywhere

How to watch All’s Fair online in Canada

Fans of Ryan Murphy's output can watch All's Fair on Disney Plus outside the US. The show will premiere with a trio of episodes on Tuesday, November 4, with new installments added each week.

Not got a Disney Plus account? Subscriptions start at CA$8.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$15.99 a month/CA$129.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$16.99 a month/CA$159.99 a year).

How to watch All’s Fair online in the UK

Released day and date with North America, UK viewers can watch All's Fair online from Tuesday, November 4. You'll just need to sign up for a Disney Plus account if you don't have one already.

Disney Plus plans begin from £5.99 a month across the pond. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £9.99, or the £14.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

How to watch All’s Fair online in Australia

Those Down Under will also want a Disney Plus account to watch All's Fair when it debuts on November 4.

Aussies have just a few membership options. Go monthly for AU$15.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$159.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$20.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

All’s Fair Trailer

All’s Fair Episode Release Schedule

There will be a three-episode drop at debut, followed by weekly episodes of the highly-anticipated legal drama:

All’s Fair – Episode 1: Tuesday, November 4

All’s Fair – Episode 2: Tuesday, November 4

All’s Fair – Episode 3: Tuesday, November 4

All’s Fair – Episode 4: Tuesday, November 11

All’s Fair – Episode 5: Tuesday, November 18

All’s Fair – Episode 6: Tuesday, November 25

All’s Fair – Episode 7: Tuesday, December 2

All’s Fair – Episode 8: Tuesday, December 9

All’s Fair – Episode 9: Tuesday, December 16

All’s Fair – Episode 10: Tuesday, December 23

All’s Fair Cast

Glenn Close as Dina Standish

Sarah Paulson as Carrington Lane

Kim Kardashian as Allura Grant

Naomi Watts as Liberty Ronson

Niecy Nash as Emerald Greene

Teyana Taylor as Milan

Matthew Noszka as Chase Munroe