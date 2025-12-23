WWE Legend Jerry Lawler Still Hasn't Ruled Out Retirement Match Even Amidst Rising Health Issues Following Latest Stroke
It wasn't that long ago that wrestling fans watched John Cena hang up his boots and call it a career. Now, another wrestling legend is talking about a retirement match of his own. WWE superstar Jerry Lawler is still thinking about doing his own "farewell" of sorts as a send-off for his career. However, Lawler's aspirations also coincide with his continuing health struggles, including his most recent stroke.
Lawler made headlines in early 2023 after being rushed to the hospital for what ended up being a stroke. Two years later, the professional wrestler sat down with Action News Five and talked about his desire to try to have another wrestling match, despitve having suffered multiple strokes and a heart attack. In his words:
Jerry Lawler mentioned that he had another stroke back in September, which left him colorblind. Despite that, it would appear he's still hoping to finish out his in-ring career and have a match presumably similar to one Ric Flair had. Just for reference, Lawler wrestled in 2023, a year after Flair. Both Lawler and Flair are 76 years old and have a mix of medical issues they've faced in recent years.
If Lawler is to have another bout in professional wrestling, I would be almost certain it won't happen in the WWE. Although the company did have the legend come out for a special appearance after his stroke, it ended Lawler's broadcasting contract shortly after. Additionally, I'm not sure that the WWE Hall of Famer could get medical clearance from the organization's doctors, considering that competitors much younger than him have struggled to get clearance.
That's not to say it's impossible. If Lawler wants to wrestle, I'm sure there's at least one indie wrestling organization that would love to host the final match of a superstar of his caliber. I'm not sure who he'd have as a final opponent, however, and how involved he'd be in a match.
While wrestling is a theatrical event with scripted outcomes, almost all professionals in the industry will confirm that the moves they take do hurt from time to time. Sometimes it's unintentional, and other times there's simply no other way it can't hurt without looking unconvincing to an audience. Given that, I'm not sure how many people would want to work with Lawler, given possible concerns that they may injure an already at-risk person and leave him worse for wear.
Of course, Jerry Lawler didn't say in any specific terms that he's seriously considering having a retirement match. For now, the idea is just kicking around in his head, and it might be that he's making that joke because he knows fans will flock to the news and wonder if he'd actually do it. For now, it's all a dream, and I would be shocked if fans ever get an announcement about this actually happening.
For now, WWE superstars are off celebrating the holidays right now, and pre-recorded episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown are in rotation. That said, WrestleMania season is just around the corner, and I can't wait to see who is lined up to win the Royal Rumble and punch their ticket to WrestleMania 42.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
