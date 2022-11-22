How To Watch The 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Streaming

Before heading over the river and through the woods to grandma’s house each year, millions of kids, and the young at heart, spend their Thanksgiving mornings huddled around the TV watching the annual Macy’s parade. With dozens of floats, balloons, marching bands, and high-profile performers (and Santa -- can’t forget the big guy) take to the streets of New York City.

For years, to watch the festive event, you’ve either had to brave the NYC cold (if you live within reach of the Big Apple) or watch it on NBC. And while both of those are still viable options, and will continue to be for at least the foreseeable future, there has been another option the past few years: streaming. So, if you’re wondering how you can watch the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade streaming, you’ve come to the right place because we have everything you need to know about one of the most exciting events on the fall TV schedule.

Where To Watch The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Streaming

For the third year in a row, anyone with a Peacock Premium subscription will be able to watch the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade streaming on the popular platform. The 96th annual running of the iconic parade, which will again be through the streets of New York City, will stream from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones on Thursday, November 24th, which means everyone will have an opportunity to watch Thanksgiving morning.

Stream the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

Is The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Still Being Broadcast On NBC?

Peacock will begin streaming 200+ local NBC affiliates (opens in new tab) on November 30th, but the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be nothing more than a distant memory by that point. That being said, you might be wondering if the parade will once again air the way it has been for years: as an NBC broadcast. And the answer is a simple yes.

Just like the Peacock feed, the parade will be broadcast on NBC and Telemundo from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones on Thanksgiving morning, and then again later in the day starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Who Is Performing At The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has long been known for its extravagant floats, massive balloons towering over the streets of New York City, marching bands, and talented performers from the worlds of pop music and Broadway, and this year will be no different.

According to the Macy’s Parade website (opens in new tab), the 2022 list of performers includes Grammy-winning former American Idol judge Paula Abdul, Sean Paul, Ziggy Marley, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Betty Who, Big Time Rush, Cam, Fitz and the Tantrums, Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan, Jordin Sparks, Joss Stone, Kirk Franklin, and Miss America Emma Broyles.

The list of balloons set to be featured in this year’s parade is just as star-studded with characters from the popular children’s show Bluey, Baby Yoda, Stuart the Minion from the Despicable Me movies, and a couple dozen other longtime favorites. In honor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the parade will feature a special soccer-themed character this year.

Well, this should be enough to help you prepare for the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, whether you plan on watching it on Peacock or on NBC. And if you’re looking for a way to spend your time after the parade (and lunch with the family), some of the most exciting movies on the 2022 movie schedule will be showing in theaters on Thanksgiving.