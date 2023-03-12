How To Watch The Oscars 2023 Online And Stream The 95th Academy Awards From Anywhere

How to watch The Oscars 2023 online

Watch The Oscars 2023: preview

Glitz, glamor, and a jaw-dropping roster of A-list names. Yes, Tinseltown is rolling out the red carpet to celebrate the greatest cinematic achievements of 2022. This year, host Jimmy Kimmel is back at the Dolby Theater, where he’ll preside over an evening of glittering gold trophies, thrilling movie montages, and live musical performances.

The Best Picture category is fit to burst with its maximum 10 entries. They’re a varied selection, including crowd-pleasing blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, Todd Field’s critically venerated psychological drama Tár, social satires, Stephen Spielberg’s coming of age tale, and the genre-bending, bonkers multiverse movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, which leads the illustrious list with a towering 11 nominations.

Hollywood royalty like Hugh Grant, Sigourney Weaver, Samuel L. Jackson and Glenn Close are among those announcing the winners in categories like Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best International Feature Film. Let’s just pray there’s no La La Land-style mix up, or a variation on that infamous altercation in which, say, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ends up body slamming Best Actor-nominee Bill Nighy.

Will the awards see the Michelle Yeoh-starring movie take everything, everywhere and sweep the board? Or will Field’s masterful drama dominate and bag Cate Blanchett her third Oscar? Read on to find out, as we explain how to watch the Oscars 2023 online from anywhere.

How to watch The Oscars 2023 online in Australia for free

Down Under movie fans can tune into Channel 7 to watch this year’s Oscars 100% for free. The prestigious awards ceremony will start at 11am AEDT on Monday, March 13 and be broadcast live on Channel 7 and via on-demand service 7plus (opens in new tab).

And in good news, 7plus (opens in new tab) – the Seven Network’s catch-up service – is completely free to use. Just register to the service by providing details like email address, DOB, and a valid Australian postcode.

Anyone currently abroad in Australia can simply follow the VPN advice as detailed below and watch The Oscars 2023 online from anywhere.

How to watch the Oscars 2023 online from outside your country

If you're an Australian citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the Oscars just as you would at home.

While the 7Plus block access from IP addresses outside of Australia, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Aussies abroad can subscribe to a VPN, join an Australian based server and tune into all the programmes on 7Plus from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home, meaning you won't miss out on a free stream.

Watch the Oscars as if you were at home with a VPN

try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including 7Plus and FuboTV, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to a server - for 7PLus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in Australia

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for the Oscars, head to 7Plus (opens in new tab)

Watch The Oscars 2023 online in the US

You’ll want to tune in to ABC to catch all The Oscars 2023 award-night buzz on Sunday, March 12 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

If you miss the live broadcast, you should find the ceremony available on-demand with ABC’s catch-up service (opens in new tab) the day after it airs and for free, although you might need to supply your cable login details.

If you’ve cut the cord, though, there are a number of over-the-top streaming services that provide live access to the ABC channel online.

Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV (opens in new tab) because it's got the most varied selection of national networks, including ABC – a channel some of its rivals don't offer.

It's also one of the most comprehensive cable replacements, with its entry-level Pro plan boasting over 140 channels for a very reasonable $74.99 a month – and that’s only after you’ve enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal (opens in new tab).

Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers the ABC channel too with a Sling Blue plan, although only in Designated Market Areas, so you’ll want to check her e (opens in new tab) if the channel’s supplied in your location. A Sling Blue plan only costs $22.50 for your first month right now ($45 thereafter), and comes with over 40 channels, including National Geographic, Discovery, Fox, ABC, AMC, Disney and more.

Alternatively, you can stream the Oscars 2023 with a Hulu account. You’ll need to pick a Hulu with Live TV package, which start at $68.99 a month.

Outside of the US? Watch ABC and this year’s Oscars just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch The Oscars 2023 online in Canada

Want to see if Canadian native Brendan Fraser wins for The Whale? CTV (opens in new tab) will be providing Oscar coverage for Canada on Sunday, March 12 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, simultaneous with the US broadcast.

But if you’re not around to catch it, don’t worry. You can catch-up through CTV's on-demand service (opens in new tab)– although bear in mind you’ll need to enter your cable login details to access the recording.

Canadians out of the country on their regional service will be prevented from watching the Oscars 2023 due to geo-blocking restrictions - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite live TV channels and shows from wherever.

How to watch The Oscars 2023 online in the UK

If you can stay awake long enough, then UK viewers can watch this year's Oscars late Sunday night/early on Monday, March 13 at 12am GMT, with the prestigious awards ceremony running until 3am.

If you have a Sky TV subscription (opens in new tab), the Oscars broadcast will air on both Sky Showcase and the Sky Cinema Oscars channel.

Another (contract-free) option is Sky’s streaming service NOW. A £9.99 Entertainment Pass provides the Sky Showcase channel, while the £9.99 per month Cinema Pass comes with all the Sky Cinema channels, including Sky Cinema Oscars. Watch the event live, or catch the show on-demand at a later date - and a more convenient time.

The Oscar 2023 nominations

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Austin Butler, Elvis

Bill Nighy, Living

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

