How To Watch The Oscars 2023 Online And Stream The 95th Academy Awards From Anywhere
Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the biggest night in Hollywood
How to watch The Oscars 2023 online
|Date and time: Sunday, March 12 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT
|Channel: ABC
|Free live stream: 7plus (AU) | or with a FuboTV 7-day free trial (US)
|Stream: CTV (CA) | Sky (UK)
|Use ExpressVPN to stream 100% risk-free from anywhere
Watch The Oscars 2023: preview
Glitz, glamor, and a jaw-dropping roster of A-list names. Yes, Tinseltown is rolling out the red carpet to celebrate the greatest cinematic achievements of 2022. This year, host Jimmy Kimmel is back at the Dolby Theater, where he’ll preside over an evening of glittering gold trophies, thrilling movie montages, and live musical performances.
The Best Picture category is fit to burst with its maximum 10 entries. They’re a varied selection, including crowd-pleasing blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, Todd Field’s critically venerated psychological drama Tár, social satires, Stephen Spielberg’s coming of age tale, and the genre-bending, bonkers multiverse movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, which leads the illustrious list with a towering 11 nominations.
Hollywood royalty like Hugh Grant, Sigourney Weaver, Samuel L. Jackson and Glenn Close are among those announcing the winners in categories like Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best International Feature Film. Let’s just pray there’s no La La Land-style mix up, or a variation on that infamous altercation in which, say, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ends up body slamming Best Actor-nominee Bill Nighy.
Will the awards see the Michelle Yeoh-starring movie take everything, everywhere and sweep the board? Or will Field’s masterful drama dominate and bag Cate Blanchett her third Oscar? Read on to find out, as we explain how to watch the Oscars 2023 online from anywhere.
How to watch The Oscars 2023 online in Australia for free
Down Under movie fans can tune into Channel 7 to watch this year’s Oscars 100% for free. The prestigious awards ceremony will start at 11am AEDT on Monday, March 13 and be broadcast live on Channel 7 and via on-demand service 7plus (opens in new tab).
And in good news, 7plus (opens in new tab) – the Seven Network’s catch-up service – is completely free to use. Just register to the service by providing details like email address, DOB, and a valid Australian postcode.
Anyone currently abroad in Australia can simply follow the VPN advice as detailed below and watch The Oscars 2023 online from anywhere.
How to watch the Oscars 2023 online from outside your country
If you're an Australian citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the Oscars just as you would at home.
While the 7Plus block access from IP addresses outside of Australia, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, Aussies abroad can subscribe to a VPN, join an Australian based server and tune into all the programmes on 7Plus from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home, meaning you won't miss out on a free stream.
Watch the Oscars as if you were at home with a VPN (opens in new tab)
Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including 7Plus and FuboTV, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)
2. Connect to a server - for 7PLus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in Australia
3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for the Oscars, head to 7Plus (opens in new tab)
Watch The Oscars 2023 online in the US
You’ll want to tune in to ABC to catch all The Oscars 2023 award-night buzz on Sunday, March 12 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.
If you miss the live broadcast, you should find the ceremony available on-demand with ABC’s catch-up service (opens in new tab) the day after it airs and for free, although you might need to supply your cable login details.
If you’ve cut the cord, though, there are a number of over-the-top streaming services that provide live access to the ABC channel online.
Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV (opens in new tab) because it's got the most varied selection of national networks, including ABC – a channel some of its rivals don't offer.
It's also one of the most comprehensive cable replacements, with its entry-level Pro plan boasting over 140 channels for a very reasonable $74.99 a month – and that’s only after you’ve enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal (opens in new tab).
Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers the ABC channel too with a Sling Blue plan, although only in Designated Market Areas, so you’ll want to check her e (opens in new tab) if the channel’s supplied in your location. A Sling Blue plan only costs $22.50 for your first month right now ($45 thereafter), and comes with over 40 channels, including National Geographic, Discovery, Fox, ABC, AMC, Disney and more.
Alternatively, you can stream the Oscars 2023 with a Hulu account. You’ll need to pick a Hulu with Live TV package, which start at $68.99 a month.
Outside of the US? Watch ABC and this year’s Oscars just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN (opens in new tab).
How to watch The Oscars 2023 online in Canada
Want to see if Canadian native Brendan Fraser wins for The Whale? CTV (opens in new tab) will be providing Oscar coverage for Canada on Sunday, March 12 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, simultaneous with the US broadcast.
But if you’re not around to catch it, don’t worry. You can catch-up through CTV's on-demand service (opens in new tab)– although bear in mind you’ll need to enter your cable login details to access the recording.
Canadians out of the country on their regional service will be prevented from watching the Oscars 2023 due to geo-blocking restrictions - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite live TV channels and shows from wherever.
How to watch The Oscars 2023 online in the UK
If you can stay awake long enough, then UK viewers can watch this year's Oscars late Sunday night/early on Monday, March 13 at 12am GMT, with the prestigious awards ceremony running until 3am.
If you have a Sky TV subscription (opens in new tab), the Oscars broadcast will air on both Sky Showcase and the Sky Cinema Oscars channel.
Another (contract-free) option is Sky’s streaming service NOW. A £9.99 Entertainment Pass provides the Sky Showcase channel, while the £9.99 per month Cinema Pass comes with all the Sky Cinema channels, including Sky Cinema Oscars. Watch the event live, or catch the show on-demand at a later date - and a more convenient time.
The Oscar 2023 nominations
Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Best Director
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, Tár
- Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Head to the Oscars website for the full list of nominations (opens in new tab)
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Daniel Pateman has been a freelance writer since 2018 and writing for fun for much longer. He currently works across Future Plc brands like TechRadar, T3, Games Radar, and What Hi-Fi?, where he has produced detailed guides on the best streaming services and regularly writes How to Watch pieces informing our readers where to watch the hottest new films and TV shows.
In addition to his work with Future, Daniel writes broadly on topics across the cultural spectrum, including photography, sculpture, painting, and film, the latter being the medium closest to his heart. He’s been published in Aesthetica, The Brooklyn Rail, and Eyeline magazine, interviewed various artists and has reviewed exhibitions within the UK and internationally. He’s also commissioned by curators and artists to help produce catalogue essays, press releases, and museum wall text.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.