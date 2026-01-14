Why The Traitors Season 4 Finally Giving The Housewives Some Power Is A Game Changer For The Show

In a few short season The Traitors has quickly become one of the best reality shows on TV, and is even an Emmy-winning success. Those with a Peacock subscription were recently treated to the three-part premiere of Season 4, and there already some memorable moments like Momma Kelce's elimination. Additionally, for the first time we've gotten two Housewives chosen as Traitors, and I think this is going to be a game changer for the show as a whole.

The Season 4 cast list of The Traitors is stacked, including two Housewives I've wanted to see on the show: Lisa Rinna and Candiace Dillard Bassett. To my joy they were both chosen as Traitors by host Alan Cumming, flipping the narrative on how these reality TV legends will compete against gamers from Survivor and Big Brother. And I have to assume this will forever change the perspective on Bravo stars' role in future seasons.

Two Housewives Being Traitors Will Change Their Perception Forever

The Real Housewives have had a checkered past in the first three seasons of The Traitors. Brandi Glanville was eliminated early back in Season 1, while others like Shereé Whitfield and RHONJ's Dolores Catania proved themselves to be pretty clueless during their respective seasons. The latter technically won the game, but wasted the majority of her Round Table votes on Tom Sandoval.

Additionally, Season 3 saw the Housewives methodically picked off by the Traitors, specifically Bob The Drag Queen. And as such, folks like Dorinda Medley and Robyn Dixon didn't get the chance to really play hard. I have to assume this is a big reason why both Rinna and Candiace were given that coveted tap on the shoulder by Alan Cumming in Episode 1 this year.

I screamed when both of these Bravo fan favorites were chosen as Traitors, and given the power to murder their castmates from the safety of the turret. Housewives have been proven to go about this job very different from Gamers; just look as Phaedra Parks' iconic performance back in Season 2. The perception that they're ditzy or clueless is something that has already worked out in the new Traitors' favor. Case in point: Candiace successfully starting a Conga Line so that her co-conspirators could commit murder in plane sight.

(Image credit: Peacock)

The perception of the Housewives is likely going to change after Season 4, and I'm hoping that means they're put on a more even playing field in future installments. Candiace and Rinna have already proven themselves as capable strategists, while also going under the radar in the first three episode. I'm hoping this means that Bravo stars get a chance to play just like everyone else in the future, and hopefully aren't targeted again like in Season 3. Although if that pair of traitors is successful, perhaps it could actually make them even more of an enemy to folks like the gamers.

New episodes of The Traitors air Thursdays on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule. And I can't wait to see how the Housewives continue playing this game of deception.