'It's So Dumb': Boston Rob And Bob The Drag Queen Have Thoughts About One Move From Candiace Dillard Bassett On The Traitors Season 4

More treachery between reality stars in the Scottish Highlands is on the 2026 TV schedule thanks to The Traitors Season 4. The season is just getting started, but there’s already been some great moments out of the series. If you’re still reeling from how Candiace Dillard Bassett handled that murder in plain sight with her fellow traitors, so are past traitors Boston Rob Mariano and Bob The Drag Queen!

Rob and Bob of course had an iconic roundtable moment last season that banished his fellow traitor, but now the pair have teamed up to host The Traitors official podcast for Season 4. While discussing the premiere episodes, they talked about Candiace getting a bunch of the players to do a conga line so the other traitors could complete the murder, and well, it was successful. Here’s how Mariano reacted to the move:

It was so next level. I completely disagree. It was so bold. She somehow almost got every single person in the castle to do it except Rob C. was like ‘What the hell is going on?’ … it’s so dumb, it worked.

Season 4 of The Traitors has finally given The Real Housewives the power since two out of the three traitors are from the Bravo franchise, with the other being Love Island’s Rob Rausch. (Mama Kelce was revealed as the fourth “secret” traitor in a bombshell roundtable). Rob Mariano might think Candiace’s distraction was a dumb moment for her, but Bob the Drag Queen has a different take:

I hated it. Horrible… Every red flag went up for me… It was so dumb.

While I definitely agreed with Rob more so when the moment happened, after that happened (so far) no one has clocked it as a traitor move, so I’m inclined to agree more with Bob. It’s so on brand that these two would have these takes, because Rob is more calculated and strategic and Bob didn’t mind being the center of attention and a traitor at the same time.

It’s such a random thing that definitely seems suspicious, but many of the celebrities on the show are known to be so out there and extroverted anyways that I do think it’s very possible that it could go unnoticed. We’ll have to see. Anyways, check out what happened:

Now, Rob Cesternino (who got advice from Boston Rob before playing the game) definitely noticed that something was “off” about it, and guessed exactly what was happening, but then he totally got murdered that very night. I do wonder if another one of the faithfuls will end up catching up to what happened in later episodes, or if Candiace will keep pushing her luck with these types of moves that bring more attention to her. Another two episodes start streaming tonight on Peacock!