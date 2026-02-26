How To Watch House Of Villains Season 3 Online And Stream The Reality TV Fave From Anywhere

How To Watch House Of Villains Season 3

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: February 26, 2026 (U.S.); February 28, 2026 (UK) Release Time: 9:00 p.m. ET US Stream: Peacock TV (US) International Streams: Hayu (UK, CA, AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

How To Watch House Of Villains Season 3 From Anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch House of Villains Season 3 online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home

House Of Villains Season 3 Preview

With a format that’s somewhat similar to the wildly popular Big Brother U.S., House of Villains brings together the reality TV personalities that fans love to hate for their devious, duplicitous and downright dirty actions. Each episode will feature contestants facing off in Battle Royale challenges that test players’ brains, brawn and emotional prowess. Dubbed Supervillains of the Week, winners are immune from Banishment, and have the power to nominate other players for an elimination Hit List.

The three in-danger players then have to face off in a Redemption Challenge, with the winner no longer facing the threat of being banished. The rest of the house then votes on which of the final two Hit List entries should be booted. That same gameplay pattern continues until only three players remain, with a jury vote used to determine the winner, who will take home a $200,000 grand prize, as well as the bragging rights of being called America’s Ultimate Supervillain.

As it went with the first two seasons, the possibility for game-changing twists is high, though not as high as the chance of host Joel McHale making snarky comments at any given opportunity.

How To Watch House Of Villains Season 3 In The U.S.

Toss out any and all heroic aspirations, as House of Villains Season 3 is set to debut on Thursday, February 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, with the first three episodes going live at the same time. when the first three episodes available immediately. New episodes will then be released weekly on Thursdays, which is detailed in our episode schedule lower.

Grab a Peacock subscription from $10.99 to watch Peacock Original reality TV hits such as House of Villains and The Traitors, plus live sports, hit films, and more. Alternatively, enable offline downloads and skip the commercials by opting for the Premium Plus plan, which costs $16.99 a month.

Currently traveling abroad? Whether you’re Brit trying to access Hayu or you're an American temporarily out of the country, download a VPN to access the same platforms you’d enjoy back home.

Can I Watch House Of Villains Season 3 In the UK?

Previously available as an E! original series for its first two seasons in the U.S., House of Villains made the official move to Peacock for Season 3, which affects how the new season can be viewed overseas.

Hayu will be the best place to stream House of Villains' newest season from the UK without issue.

An American fan who's overseas? Use a VPN to access your Peacock account back in the States.

Can I Watch House Of Villains Season 3 In Canada?

Hayu serves as the easiest way to stream House of Villains' newest season from anywhere in Canada without issue.

An American fan who's stuck in the Great North? Use a VPN to access your Peacock account back in the States.

Who's In House Of Villains' Season 3 Cast?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cast Member Original Series Paul Abrahamian Big Brother 18 Tyson Apostol Survivor: Tocantins Kate Chastain Below Deck Jackie Christie Basketball Wives LA Drita D'Avanzo Mob Wives Plane Jane RuPaul's Drag Race 16 Johnny Middlebrooks Love Island USA 2 Ashley Mitchell Real World: Ex-Plosion Tiffany "New York" Pollard Flavor of Love Season 1 Christine Quinn Selling Sunset Tom Sandoval Vanderpump Rules

Who is Hosting House Of Villains Season 3?

As it went with the first two seasons, Community and Animal Control star Joel McHale will be serving as host and presenter for the thrid outing.

However, it's unclear at the time of writing who the narrator will be. Larissa Gallagher handled it for Seaosn 1, while Monica Garcia took over for Season 2.

Who Won The Previous Seasons?

Season 1: Bad Girls Club 2 star Tanisha Thomas came out on top, beating out fellow Top 3 finalists Johnny Bananas (The Challenge, The Real World: Key West) and 90 Day Fiancé franchise vet Anfisa Arkhipchenko to score the grand prize.

Season 2: Safaree Samuels from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta was the winner of the sophomore season, suriving just long enough to take the win over The Real World: Austin vet Wes Bergmann and pro wrestler Jessie Godderz (Big Brother 10).

House Of Villains Season 3 Trailer

House of Villains Season 3 | Official Teaser | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

House Of Villains Season 3, Episode Release Schedule