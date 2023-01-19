How To Watch Violent Night Online And Stream The David Harbour Christmas Action Movie From Anywhere

There were a lot of Christmas-centric titles that came out in the final stretch of the 2022 movie schedule , meaning there’s a good chance that you missed one or two of the major releases along the way. Everyone has long been able to watch new and recent movies streaming, like A Christmas Story Christmas, Spirited, and Falling for Christmas, but one of the biggest, and hardest-hitting, surprises of the year has yet to be added to one of the popular platforms, for now anyway.

In the very near future, the world will get a second chance to hang out, drink some milk, and kick some serious ass with David Harbour’s not-so-jolly St. Nick, as you will soon be able to watch the action-packed Christmas movie Violent Night streaming from the comfort of your home. Below is everything you need to know about the holiday movie that was a hit with critics and audiences alike late last year. Let’s open this present!

How To Watch Violent Night Online

Starting Friday, January 20th, anyone with an active Peacock Premium subscription will be able to watch Stranger Things all-star David Harbour save a family from a group of greedy, and Christmas-themed, mercenaries dead set on stealing holiday cheer and loads of cash. This is perfect for anyone who missed the movie the first time around or simply wants to relive the visceral action all over again.

(opens in new tab) Peacock TV: from $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year (opens in new tab)

Tune into the latest hits from NBC and Bravo by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $4.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

How To Watch Violent Night Online From Anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Violent Night just as you would at home.

While Peacock TV is only available to subscribers in the US and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the States, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens on vacation can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and streamin Peacock TV from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

(opens in new tab) Watch Violent Night as if you were at home with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including Peacock TV, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-By-Step Of Using A VPN To Unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to a server - for Peacock TV, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Violent Night, head to Peacock (opens in new tab)

Are There Other Ways To Watch Violent Night?

Watching Violent Night streaming isn’t the only way to enjoy Tommy Wirkola’s blood-soaked holiday party unfold, as the inventive action movie can be watched without a Peacock membership right now, with more options on the way.

As has been the case for a lot of movies the past three years, you can buy or rent a VOD copy of Violent Night on Prime Video as of right now, but this method does have a fairly steep price.

Buy or rent Violent Night on VOD on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

If you would prefer to own a physical copy of Violent Night so you can check out the bonus features to see how some of those brutal beatdowns and gun battles came to be, you’re in luck, as the movie that has been compared to Die Hard will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K starting Tuesday, January 24th. You can go ahead and preorder a copy of the movie and have it arrive in your stocking, err mailbox, in a few days’ time.

Preorder Violent Night on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

If You’ve Already Watched Violent Night…

If you’ve already watched Violent Night, stick around, because CinemaBlend has a ton of articles written about the film that cover just about every aspect of the holiday action flick.

First, there’s Mike Reyes’ cheerful review of Violent Night (4 out of 5 stars), in which he made note of the way in which the movie offered a “fresh yet familiar take on St. Nick” that went beyond being edgy, and instead offered a lot of heart. Reyes also argued that Harbour’s portrayal of Santa made the whole movie work.

Next up is a breakdown of the Violent Night cast , which goes into each of the characters who lived and died in the movie, as well as where you’ve seen the actors before. There is also a fun exploration of the various Christmas movie references found throughout the blood-soaked spectacle. And, that is just the tip of the iceberg…