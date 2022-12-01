Violent Night Is Getting Die Hard Comparisons Online, And This Time There’s No Debate If It’s A Christmas Movie

By Adam Holmes
published

There’s a new Christmas action movie to enjoy.

December has begun, which means that we’re a little over three weeks away from Santa Claus coming to town. This year, though, he’ll be delivering some season’s beatings… or at least David Harbour’s version of the bearded gift giver will be. The Stranger Things actor is bringing Santa Claus to life in the action-comedy Violent Night, which opens wide tomorrow, December 2. However, the 2022 movie release is already getting plenty of comparisons to Die Hard online, except this time, there’s no debate that this is a Christmas movie.

For years, Die Hard fans have gone back and forth over whether Bruce Willis’ first outing as John McClane should be officially classified as a Christmas movie given that it sees McClane facing off against Hans Gruber and his goons at Nakatomi Plaza on Christmas Eve. Obviously that doesn’t need to happen with Violent Night, as this story sees David Harbour’s Santa working to save a family that’s been taken hostage on Christmas Eve. More importantly, the way in which Harbour’s Santa is dispatching these mercenaries has understandably resulted in him being compared to McClane by who’ve already seen Violent Night. See for yourself:

See more

The environment Santa Claus is working with in Violent Night, as shown in the trailer, is smaller than Nakatomi Plaza, but the mercenaries he runs into are no less dangerous, with John Leguizamo’s Jimmy Scrooge leading them. So if the mix of Die Hard and Home Alone mentioned above sounds appealing to you, this new movie is right up your alley. And just to be clear for those of you who might have gotten the wrong idea when Violent Night’s premise was first announced, this flick rests comfortably in the action genre, not the horror one.

See more

Usually Santa Claus is depicted as a benevolent figure who doesn’t engage in violence, but David Harbour’s version won’t hesitate to throw fisticuffs and break out weapons in order to save some innocent lives. But it’s not just the manner in which Santa is fighting the bad guys that Violent Night is being compared to Die Hard. Not only does this movie earn its R rating with a lot of gore, but Harbour’s Santa also follows in John McClane’s footsteps by dropping many one-liners, though needless to say these ones are Christmas-themed.

See more

If Die Hard comparisons aren’t enough for you, various people have also mentioned Universal PicturesViolent Night in the same breath as John Wick, which saw Keanu Reeves’ title assassin exacting revenge against the people who murdered his dog. However, as you’ll see in the below tweet, Violent Night also manages to mix in sentimentality in the midst of all the action.

See more

At the time of this writing, Violent Night ranks at 72% on Rotten Tomatoes, with CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes awarding it 4 out of 5 stars in his review. So while Violent Night might not be for everyone, overall it’s doing well for itself on the critical front, and maybe after seeing it you’ll add it to your Christmas movies rotation after it becomes available on home media. At the very least, we know it pairs well with Die Hard for a double feature.

See more

Violent Night is just one of several major movies left to look forward to in 2022’s final weeks, but feel free to see what 2023 movie releases lie ahead as well. If you’re now in the mood to watch Die Hard, you can stream it on Starz.

Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.